Cisco heads towards AI development, launches new data platform

Cisco has introduced a new data framework, Cisco Data Fabric, aimed at helping enterprises unlock the value of machine data for artificial intelligence (AI) development. Powered by Splunk, the platform is designed to reduce both the cost and complexity of managing large volumes of machine data while enabling businesses to train custom AI models and accelerate decision-making.
Currently available via Splunk Enterprise and Splunk Cloud Platform, Cisco Data Fabric will expand with additional capabilities over the coming years. Planned updates include Replay S3 for federated analytics in October 2025 and AI Canvas integration in 2026.
“Organisations everywhere are sitting on a gold mine of machine data that’s been too complex, cumbersome, and costly to leverage for AI, until today,” said Jeetu Patel, Cisco’s President and Chief Product Officer. He added that the platform will make it possible for enterprises to build AI models using their own proprietary data, spanning everything from sensor readings and factory metrics to application and server logs.
According to Cisco, the platform can unify and analyse data across edge, cloud, and on-premises systems. It also supports real-time search across major data sources such as Amazon S3, Delta Lake, Snowflake and Microsoft Azure. Built on an open architecture, the system enables plug-and-play integrations and flexibility for enterprises with complex data environments.
The roadmap includes a Time Series Foundation Model to support anomaly detection and forecasting, alongside expanded AI-ready tools through 2026. Cisco said the Data Fabric aims to replicate Splunk’s impact on cloud analytics by providing businesses with a foundation for AI adoption at scale.