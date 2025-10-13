AI phones, Rs6-crore discounts and digital-only ads: Inside Realme’s festive playbook

As India steps into its vibrant festive season, smartphone brands are gearing up with launches, discounts and e-commerce campaigns. Realme India is no exception. In a conversation with Storyboard18, Francis Wong, Chief Marketing Officer of Realme India shared the company’s plans for the season, its approach to marketing, and its vision for India’s evolving smartphone market.

Wong revealed that Realme’s festive campaign is structured in three waves, with the first already underway. “In this first wave I believe we’re going to achieve more than 2 million units of the sales. In the total three waves we’re investing Rs 6 crores for the offers. First wave is mostly focusing on the online segment with our newly launched P-series and then the last wave in October we’re going to focus more on the offline channels which is our Number series,” Wong said.

In 2025, the revenue in India’s smartphone market is estimated at $48.22 billion, with projections indicating a CAGR of 6.89% between 2025 and 2030, as per a report by Statista. For India, the per capita revenue is expected to stand at $32.94 in 2025, while the market volume is forecasted to reach 256.46 million units by 2030.

The ad game!

Realme maintains a lean 2% investment on marketing activities, Wong explained. “We prefer passing savings to consumers rather than inflating ad spends,” he said. During Diwali, Realme goes 100% digital, avoiding offline media due to diminishing ROI amidst heavy festive advertising clutter.

However, Realme’s strategy targets the youth segment, particularly college students and early-career professionals. Wong highlighted that collaborations with globally popular IPs like Naruto, GOT, Coca-Cola and Austin Martin editions help drive engagement and awareness.

Wong claimed that Realme continues to be a leader in AI-driven smartphone features. "The P4 series alone offers 22 AI functionalities, including AI EdGeni for voice commands and AI-powered photography tools," he added. For Diwali, the brand introduced an AI meme mail spokesperson, to create a playful and engaging digital campaign.

India v/s Bharat

Currently, Realme’s sales are predominantly online, with 60% online and 40% offline. “To penetrate smaller towns, we are strengthening our offline presence through local distributors, higher retailer margins, and more promoters,” Wong said.

According to Wong, approximately 20% of the overall sales for the brand comes from the tier-1 and metro cities while the remaining from tier-2 and beyond cities. The company acknowledges that offline expansion will take several years but is vital for growth in tier 4–5 cities.

Highlighting India’s market uniqueness, Wong noted that camera performance, battery life and AI features drive Indian consumers, unlike Southeast Asia, where gaming performance dominates. He also observed a shift from “spec-focused” buying to experience-driven purchases, emphasizing brand preference and holistic smartphone experience.

“Nowadays, consumers see smartphone as a common consumer good instead of tech trends like a few years ago. What changed this world brought to the industry is that smartphone players will be more and more realized on brand preference and overall experience instead of specs. Indian consumers are mostly attached to camera, battery and AI features. They learn how to use new AI features very fast and recommend them to family and friends,” he shared.

Will GST reform impact?