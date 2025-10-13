CXO Moves: Exec movements across Google, PepsiCo, Akasa Air, FCB India and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Ragini Das

Previous: Global growth - Gold, Zomato

Present: Head of Google for Startups, India, Google

Google has appointed Ragini Das in a new role. She has worked across Standard Chartered Bank, and Trident Group India.

Neelu Khatri

Previous: Co-founder and SVP - Operations, Akasa Air

Neelu Khatri, Senior Vice President and one of the co-founders of Akasa Air, has decided to step down from her role to explore a new professional direction, the airline confirmed. A trailblazer in aviation, Khatri brings over 25 years of diverse experience, including her service as a Wing Commander in the Indian Air Force, where she was part of the first batch of women officers in 1993.

Sheran Mendiratta Mehra

Previous: Chief business officer, Tata Digital

Present: Chief marketing officer, IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank has named Sheran Mendiratta Mehra as CMO. She has worked across SSC&B Lintas, Ogilvy & Mather, HSBC, Barclays Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Mahindra Holidays & Resort India, and DBS Bank.

Komal Jain

Previous: Senior Vice President, Industry Head – High Tech, Telecommunications OEM and Media, Infosys

Present: CEO - Americas, Birlasoft

Birlasoft Ltd, part of CKA Birla Group, has announced the appointment of Komal Jain as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) - Americas. He will be based in Dallas, Texas.

Jain will lead Birlasoft’s business across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Latin America, with a focus on accelerating growth and strengthening client partnerships. He will also shape the company’s innovation agenda and drive strategic investments to further enhance its market leadership.

Before joining Birlasoft, Jain served as Senior Vice President and Head of the High-Tech, Media, and Entertainment vertical at Infosys, where he played a pivotal role in driving growth and expanding market presence across fast-evolving industries.

Steve Schmitt

Previous: Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Walmart

Present: EVP & CFO, PepsiCo

PepsiCo has named Steve Schmitt as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective November 10, 2025. Schmitt joins PepsiCo from Walmart, where he currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Walmart U.S., overseeing the finance function for Walmart's multi-billion-dollar omni-channel U.S. organization and leading the core financial activities of Walmart's largest business unit.

Ankit Tandon

Present: Global COO, CEO Europe, Prism

Travel-tech platform OYO’s parent company Prism has announced key leadership changes, elevating Ankit Tandon as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company and CEO, Europe, while appointing Varun Jain as COO, Asia, according to a report by PTI news agency.

Currently, Tandon serves as CEO of OYO Vacation Homes, and Jain as COO, India at Prism. In his expanded role, Tandon will oversee Prism’s global business performance and operations, including brands such as Belvilla, DanCenter, Sunday Hotels, and others, according to a report by PTI. He will also lead the company’s businesses in Europe (including the UK) and the US, which comprises G6 Hospitality--the parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6.

Hari Krishnan

Previous: Chief business officer, Tilt Brand Solutions

Present: Chief growth officer, FCB India

FCB India has named Hari Krishnan as chief growth officer. He has worked across Lowe Lintas and Partners, Grey Group, Star TV, and MullenLowe Lintas Group.

Daniel Schulman

Previous: Lead independent director, Verizon

Present: CEO, Verizon

American telecommunications company Verizon Communications has named lead independent director Daniel Schulman as its new chief executive officer. He will succeed Hans Vestberg, who has been the CEO since 2018 and chairman since 2019. He has worked across PayPal Holdings, Priceline, Virgin Mobile USA, American Express, and NortonLifeLock.

Arijit Datta

Present: CFO, Burger King

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd (RBA), the operator of Burger King in India, has announced the appointment of Arijit Datta as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Datta succeeds Sumit Zaveri, who had been serving as interim CFO since May 2025. Zaveri will step down from that role at the close of business hours on October 7, but will continue to serve as Group CFO and Chief Business Officer (CBO), retaining his designation as a Key Managerial Personnel under the Companies Act, 2013.