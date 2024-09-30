Flipkart's Big Billion Days: Top metro cities drive demand, tier 2 cities show promise

ADVERTISEMENT
Flipkart, an Indian e-commerce platform, saw over 33 crore users on Day 1 of The Big Billion Days, which launched on September 27, with early access beginning on September 26 for Flipkart VIP and Plus customers. The top metro cities such as New Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru continued to witness growing demand during the first 24 hours of TBBD 2024, Flipkart said. In addition, the shopping festival also saw demand from customers from regions such as Medinipur, Hisar, Berhampore, Bankura, and Agartala.
Shopsy, Flipkart's hyper-value platform, witnessed a 70 percent rise in customer visits and nearly a three-fold increase in transactions compared to the pre-festive season. According to Flipkart, popular categories like Lifestyle, Apparel, Home & Kitchen grew by 2X, while beauty personal care saw 3X growth during The Big Billion Days on Day 1.
Flipkart also saw massive viewership for both 'video commerce' and 'Live commerce'.
"Products purchased during Live Commerce streams witnessed a 25X spike compared to the pre-TBBD period," the e-commerce giant said.
According to the internal data of Flipkart, 85% of Video Commerce consumers are youth and 65% of customers hail from Tier 2 cities.
Flipkart's recently launched quick commerce platform Minutes saw 25% of all electronics sales in hyperlocal pin codes in Mumbai. However, in Delhi, almost 40% of pin codes are currently covered by Flipkart Minutes.
Flipkart said that the top-selling electronics on Flipkart Minutes were laptops, computers, tablets, and desktop accessories in the first 12 hours of The Big Billion Days.