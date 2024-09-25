Reliance's Seema Nair joins Flipkart as CHRO

ADVERTISEMENT
Seema Nair, who led Reliance as senior executive vice president, head - Reliance Group HR Office and head - Reliance Group HR Digitization, has joined Flipkart as chief human resources officer. Nair, as stated in a media report, replaces Krishna Raghavan and will report to chief executive officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy.
Nair stated, "Hard to imagine that this is my last week at Reliance. It has been a fabulous 6+ years, with many personal connections and opportunity to contribute to deeply meaningful, challenging assignments. Early days as Head of People Development comprised of setting up work breakdown structure, rebuilding the team, redesign of learning & talent offerings: Spectrum, Discover Reliance, FLYER, CAP, People Manager Capability, Step Up series, Speed/ Reverse Mentoring, Fire side chats."
She further added, "I moved to Chairman’s Office with the mandate of Digitization of people processes. This was an enriching experience and forced me to get out of my comfort zone."
Nair began her career at CG Power and Industrial Solutions, and went on to work across Microland Limited, Intel Corporation, Cisco and The Coca-Cola Company.