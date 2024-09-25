            

      Reliance's Seema Nair joins Flipkart as CHRO

      Previously, Seema Nair led Reliance as senior executive vice president, head - Reliance Group HR Office and head - Reliance Group HR Digitization.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 25, 2024 7:18 AM
      Reliance's Seema Nair joins Flipkart as CHRO
      Seema Nair began her career at CG Power and Industrial Solutions, and went on to work across Microland Limited, Intel Corporation, Cisco and The Coca-Cola Company. (Image source: LinkedIn)

      Seema Nair, who led Reliance as senior executive vice president, head - Reliance Group HR Office and head - Reliance Group HR Digitization, has joined Flipkart as chief human resources officer. Nair, as stated in a media report, replaces Krishna Raghavan and will report to chief executive officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy.

      Nair stated, "Hard to imagine that this is my last week at Reliance. It has been a fabulous 6+ years, with many personal connections and opportunity to contribute to deeply meaningful, challenging assignments. Early days as Head of People Development comprised of setting up work breakdown structure, rebuilding the team, redesign of learning & talent offerings: Spectrum, Discover Reliance, FLYER, CAP, People Manager Capability, Step Up series, Speed/ Reverse Mentoring, Fire side chats."

      She further added, "I moved to Chairman’s Office with the mandate of Digitization of people processes. This was an enriching experience and forced me to get out of my comfort zone."

      Nair began her career at CG Power and Industrial Solutions, and went on to work across Microland Limited, Intel Corporation, Cisco and The Coca-Cola Company.


      Tags
      First Published on Sep 25, 2024 7:17 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Nitin Paranjpe throws weight behind Madhabi Puri Buch and Dhaval Buch

      Nitin Paranjpe throws weight behind Madhabi Puri Buch and Dhaval Buch

      Brand Makers

      I'm quite optimistic about the future of India: Jamie Dimon

      I'm quite optimistic about the future of India: Jamie Dimon

      Brand Makers

      Netcore Cloud appoints Siddharth Gopalkrishnan as chief operating officer

      Netcore Cloud appoints Siddharth Gopalkrishnan as chief operating officer

      Brand Makers

      Lenovo's CMO Emily Ketchen discusses global marketing trends and India’s growing market potential

      Lenovo's CMO Emily Ketchen discusses global marketing trends and India’s growing market potential

      Brand Makers

      Axis Finance appoints Sai Giridhar as the Managing Director & CEO

      Axis Finance appoints Sai Giridhar as the Managing Director & CEO

      Brand Makers

      KVS Manian takes charge as MD and CEO of Federal Bank

      KVS Manian takes charge as MD and CEO of Federal Bank

      Brand Makers

      Exec movements across Nike, Marico, Mondelez International, GroupM, PharmEasy and others

      Exec movements across Nike, Marico, Mondelez International, GroupM, PharmEasy and others