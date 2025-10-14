Google commits $15 billion to establish largest AI hub outside US in India; Sundar Pichai briefs PM Modi

ADVERTISEMENT
Google announced a landmark commitment to India's digital future on Tuesday, revealing plans to invest $15 billion over the next five years to establish its first-ever AI hub in the country. The massive data centre and Artificial Intelligence base will be located in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, marking Google’s largest AI hub outside the United States.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed the plans shortly after an agreement was signed with the Andhra Pradesh government, stating he had spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the initiative.
In a post on X, Pichai called the development a "landmark development," noting that the hub "combines gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new international subsea gateway, and large-scale energy infrastructure." He added, "Through it we will bring our industry-leading technology to enterprises and users in India, accelerating AI innovation and driving growth across the country."
The multi-faceted project, which Google has partnered with the Adani Group for, is aligned with the Indian Government's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.
Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, speaking at the formal agreement signing event in Delhi, stated the AI hub in Visakhapatnam represents a "landmark investment in India's digital future." He emphasized the broader impact, saying, "By delivering industry-leading AI infrastructure at scale, we are enabling businesses to innovate faster and creating meaningful opportunities for inclusive growth. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to the Indian and US governments to harness AI responsibly and drive transformative impact for society."
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw thanked Google, noting, "This digital infrastructure will go a long way in meeting goals of our India AI vision," while Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hailed the investment as a "new chapter" in India's digital transformation. Naidu further stated, "We are proud to host India's first truly gigawatt-scale data centre and Google's first AI hub in India, which is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation, AI adoption, and long-term support for businesses and startups in the state."
The investment intensifies the race among global tech giants, including Microsoft and Amazon, to build crucial data centre infrastructure to meet India's booming demand for AI services.