Farmley declares week-long Diwali break to prioritise employee well-being

ADVERTISEMENT
Amid growing discussions around work-life balance, erratic schedules and employee well-being, Farmley has announced a week-long Diwali break for all employees, from October 20 to 26.
The company in a LinkedIn post worte, "The best part of Diwali isn’t the race to meet deadlines - it’s the race to grab the last piece of date bite before your cousin does. It’s about laughter echoing louder than Gmail pings, diyas glowing brighter than laptop screens, and being fully present (not just “online”)."
In an internal communication shared with employees over the weekend, the company encouraged them to utilise the break to relax and recharge.
The initiative also reflects the company’s growing focus on holistic well-being, ensuring that its people feel supported both professionally and personally. The week-long break is intended to help employees disconnect from the pressures of daily work, spend time with family and friends, and truly immerse themselves in the festive spirit without the distractions of deadlines or meetings.
Taking team-bonding a notch higher, employees are also being encouraged to share their holiday moments on social media, with a special surprise gift for the post with the highest engagement.
“At Farmley, our people are the heart of everything we do,” said Abhishek Agarwal, co-founder, Farmley. “We strongly believe that well-being goes hand-in-hand with performance. This festive break is a small way to appreciate the passion and energy our teams bring in every day. When people get the time to truly switch off and enjoy moments with their loved ones, they come back happier, more creative and ready to weave magic.”