LG Electronics India surges 50% on market debut, tops parent’s valuation at $13 billion

ADVERTISEMENT
LG Electronics India made a debut on the stock market on October 14, surging 50.4% on listing day and touching a valuation of $13.07 billion (Rs 1.15 lakh crore), overtaking the market capitalisation of its South Korean parent, LG Electronics, valued at around $10 billion (Rs 8,800 crore).
The listing not only cements LG India’s leadership in India’s consumer durables space but also underscores the growing investor confidence in India’s brand-driven manufacturing story.
As per the media reports, LG Electronics India’s market dominance and brand trust are key factors behind the euphoric listing. Industry experts point out that India’s home appliances and consumer electronics market (excluding mobile phones) is expected to grow at a 14% CAGR between CY2024 and CY2029, creating significant headroom for category leaders like LG.
The company’s approach to premiumising mass products aligns with its global brand philosophy of blending aspiration with accessibility, a strategy expected to strengthen affordability while maintaining brand equity.
LG Electronics India’s debut valuation places it well ahead of competitors, with Havells at $10.4 billion, Voltas at $5.1 billion and Whirlpool at just $1.67 billion, reinforcing its position as India’s most valuable consumer durables brand.
Read More: LG Electronics IPO: Ad spends stand at Rs 254.7 crore in FY24; sales promotions at Rs 686 crore