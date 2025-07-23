Google Play, Android ecosystem add Rs 4 lakh crore to India’s digital economy in 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
The Google Play and Android ecosystem generated Rs 4 lakh crore in economic value for app publishers and the broader Indian economy in 2024 alone, reveals a new report by consultancy Public First.
As per the report, India now stands as one of the world’s fastest-growing digital economies, driven by affordable smartphones, cheap data and a vibrant developer base. At the heart of this momentum is Android, the world’s most widely used mobile OS and Google Play, its app distribution engine—together helping millions access the digital marketplace.
The report reveals that India is now home to the second-largest population of active developers on Google Play, with over 10 lakh developer jobs created. And the reach is global as nearly 79% of Indian app developers serve overseas users, reflecting the growing export potential of India’s digital talent.
In 2024 alone, Indian developers clocked 720 crore app downloads from the Play Store, of which 120 crore came from international users, showcasing India’s rising influence in the global app economy.
The ecosystem also supported over 35 lakh jobs, both directly and through spillover effects, demonstrating how platforms like Android and Google Play are not just facilitating entrepreneurship but also creating employment at scale.
Rather than just a tech story, the report frames Android and Google Play as infrastructure layers powering India’s economic transformation, enabling access, income, innovation and global integration for developers and users alike.
