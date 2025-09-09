SpiceJet cuts consolidated marketing spend by 18% to Rs 290 crore in FY25

ADVERTISEMENT
SpiceJet’s consolidated marketing expenditure, including business promotion and advertisements, fell 18.3% to Rs 290.4 crore in FY25 from Rs 355.3 crore a year earlier.
The airline has consistently pared down overall costs, reducing total expenses from Rs 11,418 crore in FY23 to Rs 6,678 crore in FY25. It also clocked a profit of Rs 62 crore in FY25 compared to losses of Rs 423 crore in the previous fiscal year.
Revenue from operations in FY25 stood at Rs 5,284 crore, compared to Rs 7,050 crore in FY24. Passenger revenue contributed Rs 4,868 crore to the total.
Standalone overseas operations accounted for 33.77% of revenue at Rs 1,831 crore, while domestic operations brought in Rs 3,453 crore in FY25.
The company’s total income also declined from Rs 9,914 crore in FY23 to Rs 6,736 crore in FY25. However, EBITDA improved to Rs 933.4 crore in FY25 from Rs 771.5 crore in FY24.
In September 2024, SpiceJet completed a Rs 3,000 crore Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), which was oversubscribed and drew strong participation from reputed institutional investors. This, along with a Rs 294.09 crore infusion from the Promoter Group, turned the airline’s net worth positive for the first time in over a decade, said Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh.
Singh also noted that in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) recent safety audit, covering all scheduled airlines over the past year, SpiceJet recorded zero Level 1 findings.