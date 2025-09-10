India’s UPI set for global expansion with access across 192 countries

ADVERTISEMENT
India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) could soon facilitate cross-border transactions in nearly every country, following the launch of the UPI–UPU Integration Project at the 28th Universal Postal Congress in Dubai.
Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, unveiled the initiative, which links UPI with the Universal Postal Union’s Interconnection Platform (IP). The project is a collaboration between the Department of Posts (DoP), NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), and the UPU, aimed at creating a secure, transparent, and low-cost channel for global digital money transfers.
By integrating UPI’s speed and affordability with the reach of the global postal network, the system is designed to support families, migrant workers, and small businesses who rely on international remittances. The move promises faster and safer transactions at reduced costs compared with conventional methods.
Scindia described the initiative as “more than a technology launch, but a social compact”, highlighting its potential to make financial services more inclusive and accessible. He outlined India’s vision for a modern postal ecosystem built on four pillars: connect, include, modernise, and cooperate.
The minister also pointed to the country’s progress under the Digital India programme, noting that over 560 million bank accounts have been opened, the majority in women’s names. India Post, meanwhile, processed around 900 million letters and parcels in the past year, underscoring the scale of its infrastructure.
If implemented successfully, the UPI–UPU integration could mark one of the most ambitious expansions of India’s digital payment system, extending its benefits from domestic users to nearly every corner of the world.