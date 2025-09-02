Mark Zuckerberg embraces the 80% rule to combat burnout

ADVERTISEMENT
In an era where a packed schedule is often seen as a badge of honor, tech luminaries are now advocating for the strategic use of empty space. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has revealed a surprising productivity hack: the "80% rule."
During a conversation with Stripe co-founder John Collison, Zuckerberg explained his deliberate practice of keeping a portion of his calendar unscheduled. This intentional blank space, he says, is crucial for avoiding the frustrations of back-to-back meetings and ensuring there's room for high-value projects and unexpected tasks.
The principle, also championed by Google, suggests leaving about 20% of one's work hours open. This buffer, according to Google productivity expert Laura Mae Martin, allows employees to adapt to urgent matters and pursue creative side projects without being completely derailed.
The strategy stands in stark contrast to the traditional view of constant busyness as a measure of success. By prioritizing flexibility and reducing a crammed schedule, Zuckerberg and others are aiming to boost creativity, reduce stress, and ultimately, enhance overall productivity and prevent burnout.