Mark Zuckerberg's AI push leads to fourth internal overhaul for Meta's Superintelligence Labs

Meta is reportedly undergoing a major shakeup of its artificial intelligence division, marking the fourth such restructuring in just six months. The move signals CEO Mark Zuckerberg's aggressive push to fast-track the company's work on artificial general intelligence (AGI), which aims to create machines with human-like thought capabilities.
According to a report by The Information, the company plans to split its Superintelligence Labs into four distinct groups. This new structure will include a "TBD Lab," a product team focused on the Meta AI assistant, an infrastructure group, and the long-term research-oriented Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) lab.
This latest reorganization follows a series of internal challenges for Meta's AI efforts, including recent senior staff departures and a lackluster reception for its Llama 4 model. The company has also been making massive investments in its AI infrastructure, including a recently reported $29 billion financing deal to expand its data centers in rural Louisiana.
Zuckerberg has previously stated that Meta plans to spend hundreds of billions of dollars to build out these AI data centers, with the company raising its annual capital expenditures forecast to a range of $66 billion to $72 billion. These rising costs, along with high compensation for AI researchers, are expected to significantly increase the company's expenses in 2026.