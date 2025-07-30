Emami unveils its new and refreshed corporate identity

Emami has unveiled a refreshed corporate brand identity that, according to the company, pays tribute to its legacy and the entrepreneurial spirit of its founders, R.S. Agarwal and R.S. Goenka. The new identity reflects Emami’s continued commitment to its core values while staying aligned with the evolving aspirations of modern consumers.

"Our rebranding marks a pivotal step in Emami's evolution," said Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, vice chairman and managing director, Emami Limited.

He added, “Our new core corporate identity reflects who we are today — an organization rooted in heritage but powered by innovation, diversification and a global outlook. It is a symbol of the journey we have made, and the exciting path ahead. We believe this refreshed corporate identity will strengthen our market position and foster deeper connections with our consumers and partners, as we continue to deliver high-quality, value-driven, and innovative offerings across our businesses."

The new corporate identity retains strong visual links to its former design. The ellipse has evolved into a sphere, representing the brand’s expanding global footprint, adaptability and future-ready mindset. The stylized ‘e’ captures the essence of innovation and reinvention that has propelled the Organization’s success over five decades, while also symbolizing the continuous growth and dynamism that define its forward-looking spirit, highlighted the company in its statement.

The signature colour palette remains, ensuring continuity and brand recognition across Emami’s diverse businesses. A refined typeface in the new wordmark conveys confidence, boldness and adaptability.

This rebranding includes each of Emami’s diverse businesses adopting a modern typeface and a distinctive colour derived from the new sphere.