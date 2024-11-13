Minister Jayant Chaudhary emphasizes MESC governing council’s role in 'Skill India to Build India'

Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State, Ministry of Education, highlighted the global opportunities within the media, broadcasting and AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) sectors, at a meeting with the Governing Council of the Media and Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) along with Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

Chaudhary discussed the global demand for skilled professionals and how India has an unparalleled opportunity to establish itself as a major talent hub. He further acknowledged the government's commitment to this vision through the AVGC policy, which aims to build capacity, foster an environment that encourages creative innovation, and significantly enhance the employability of India’s youth, propelling the country towards global recognition in this field.

The meeting was attended by industry leaders, including Mohit Soni, CEO of MESC; Pooja Arora, COO of MESC; Amit Behl, actor and Secretary of MESC; Dr. Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, writer-director and veteran journalist; Padma Shri and Oscar-winner Dr. Resul Pookutty; Saameer Mody, founder of Pocket Films; Rajesh Turakhia, founder of Frameboxx 2.0; and Sushma Gaikwad, co-founder of Ice Global and Wizcraft MIME—all uniting under the progressive theme "Skill India to Build India" with a shared vision to position India as a global powerhouse for skilled media talent.

"The Media and Entertainment Skill Council’s (MESC) Governing Council has been strengthened to recognize the vast opportunities and the increasing scale of skill development needed, not only within India but also on an international scale. As the Indian media industry expands and diversifies, this inclusive council, comprising some of the sector's most influential figures, is committed to aligning its skill development initiatives with the demands of a rapidly evolving industry," said Jayant Chaudhary.

He also underscored the importance of a collaborative approach with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), and industry partners, stressing that the Skill Council must collectively ensure that new entrants to the field are fully prepared to meet the challenges posed by a technologically advanced and highly competitive global market.

“Our commitment at the Ministry is to create a robust framework that not only nurtures talent domestically but elevates India’s reputation as a country of skilled professionals, and shub of skill development for global media markets. By integrating industry-driven curricula and skill-based training in educational institutions, we are paving the way for sustainable career paths and economic upliftment for India’s youth. This strategic alignment is crucial to ensuring that India’s young talent is job-ready as well as ready to turn entrepreneurs and be equipped to contribute to a rapidly changing industry landscape,” Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE, added.