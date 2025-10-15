Hyundai's Tarun Garg: 'Excited to lead Hyundai's growth and future of mobility in India,” says newly named MD & CEO

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today announced the appointment of Tarun Garg as the next Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, subject to approval of shareholders, effective January 01, 2026.

This marks a significant milestone as Garg becomes the first Indian national to take on this leadership role within HMIL, since the company’s establishment 29 years ago. At present, Garg serves as the Whole-time Director & COO of HMIL.

Upon his elevation, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director & COO, HMIL expressed, “I am deeply honoured by the trust and confidence placed in me by Hyundai Motor Group. India’s automotive sector is in an exciting phase of transformation and I aim to contribute to HMIL’s continued growth in this market by stepping into this role."

He added, "Success in this industry demands excellence across every touchpoint, from design and engineering to manufacturing, sales and service and I am fortunate to work alongside Hyundai’s talented employees, dealer partners and supplier partners who make it all possible. Together, we will stay focused on strengthening HMIL’s legacy of customer delight and loyalty built over past 29 years, ensuring our journey continues to shape the future of mobility and build lasting connections in India.”

Following a smooth transition, the incumbent Managing Director, Unsoo Kim, will return to a strategic role at Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), South Korea.

José Muñoz, President & CEO of HMC, said, “Tarun’s appointment as the first Indian national to lead HMIL is a defining moment in our nearly three-decade history. Under his guidance as COO, HMIL achieved record sales for three consecutive years, record-breaking profits and completed India's largest IPO in 2024.”

Speaking on this elevation, Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, HMIL stated, “Having worked closely with Tarun over the years, I have witnessed firsthand his unwavering commitment and visionary thinking, qualities that have played a pivotal role in shaping and executing the core initiatives driving HMIL’s growth in India. I hold the utmost confidence in Tarun’s exceptional intellect and foresight, and I am confident that under his stewardship, HMIL will continue to ascend to even greater heights.”

In his pivotal role as Managing Director and CEO of HMIL, Garg’s strategic focus will be on four key pillars – Future Strategy Focussed, Market & People Centered, Customer Orientation and further Impetus to Make in India.

Among his other notable contributions was his role as the Chief Orchestrator of HMIL’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2024. His sharp focus on profitability, sustainability and customer experience positioned HMIL at the forefront of the SUV segment leadership.

He championed digital transformation through initiatives such as the MyHyundai app for customers, HSMART for dealers and a direct-to-consumer channel for electric vehicles, achieving over 90% NPS across sales and service.

Since joining HMIL in 2019, Garg’s leadership journey has been marked by rapid progression. He was initially appointed as the Head of Sales, Service and Marketing, where he took charge of the company’s core customer-facing functions. In 2023, he was appointed as the Chief Operating Officer, a role that expanded his responsibilities to oversee the company’s entire operational spectrum.