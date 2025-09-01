OpenAI explores India for massive AI data centre under Stargate initiative

            
OpenAI, which is backed by Microsoft, has already registered as a legal entity in India and begun building a local team.

By  Storyboard18Sep 1, 2025 12:46 PM
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is in talks with local partners to establish a large-scale data centre in India with a planned capacity of at least one gigawatt, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

The move would represent a significant step in Asia for the company’s Stargate-branded artificial intelligence infrastructure drive. However, the exact location and timeline of the proposed project remain unclear. Bloomberg added that OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman could reveal more details during a visit to India in September.

OpenAI, which is backed by Microsoft, has already registered as a legal entity in India and begun building a local team. In August, the company said it intended to open its first India office in New Delhi later this year, underscoring the importance of its second-largest market by user base.

The potential India facility would form part of a broader Stargate initiative, announced in January by U.S. President Donald Trump. The programme involves a private-sector investment of up to $500 billion for AI infrastructure, backed by SoftBank, Oracle and OpenAI.


First Published on Sep 1, 2025 1:23 PM

