Razorpay, NPCI partner with OpenAI for "Agentic payments" on ChatGPT

Razorpay and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) have partnered with OpenAI to launch a pilot of "Agentic Payments" on ChatGPT, enabling users to complete online purchases directly within the conversational AI interface using UPI.
The initiative is designed to allow users to handle the entire shopping process, from product discovery and price comparison to final payment without exiting the chatbot.
The feature is currently being tested for common tasks, including ordering groceries and paying for digital services. The system integrates:
OpenAI’s conversational models
Razorpay’s payment infrastructure
NPCI’s UPI network
For example, a user could ask ChatGPT to order ingredients for a specific recipe from a platform like BigBasket. The AI would manage product fetching, confirm the selection, and initiate the payment via Razorpay's stack. Users will also have access to tracking and instant cancellation features.
This collaboration follows OpenAI's earlier introduction of shopping features in April 2025 and an instant checkout feature in the US last month, which partnered with Stripe for purchases on Etsy and soon Shopify.
The Razorpay partnership is critical for OpenAI's India strategy, especially after a Stripe UPI payment failure marred the company's initial India-specific payment launch in August.
India is currently the second-largest market for ChatGPT, which boasts over 800 million global users. OpenAI expects India to soon become its biggest market. The success of the pilot and regulatory clearances will determine the future expansion of conversational commerce and payments via the platform.