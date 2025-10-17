Reliance’s JioStar Q2 profit surges 127.5% QoQ to Rs 1,322 crore

ADVERTISEMENT
Reliance Industries’ entertainment arm, JioStar, reported a 127.5% quarter-on-quarter rise in profit for the July–September quarter (Q2 FY26). The company’s profit stood at Rs 1,322 crore, up from Rs 581 crore in Q1 FY26.
In the first half of FY26, JioStar posted a total profit of Rs 1,903 crore.
JioStar reported strong revenues of Rs7,232 crore with record EBITDA of Rs1,738 crore with an industry leading margin of 28.1%
According to the company, the India–England Test Series became the most-watched Test series ever on a digital platform, drawing 170 million viewers. JioHotstar also averaged 400 million monthly active users during the quarter, driven by both sports and entertainment properties.
JioStar attributed its strong performance to effective marketing strategies, enhanced personalization, and seamless content discovery, which helped boost user retention and engagement.
In April this year, Reliance Industries Limited, Viacom18 Media Private Limited, and The Walt Disney Company received regulatory approvals, including from the NCLT Mumbai and the Competition Commission of India (CCI), for the merger of Viacom18’s media and JioCinema businesses with Star India Private Limited (SIPL).
The transaction valued the joint venture at Rs 70,352 crore, with RIL investing Rs 11,500 crore ($1.4 billion) to support growth. The joint venture is controlled by RIL, with RIL holding 16.34%, Viacom18 46.82%, and Disney 36.84%.