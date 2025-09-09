Samsung to train 20,000 students in AI, IoT and coding in 2025

ADVERTISEMENT
Samsung is ramping up its commitment to digital skilling in India, announcing that it will train 20,000 students this year in future-ready technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), big data and coding.
The initiative, delivered through the company’s CSR arm Samsung Innovation Campus, represents a six-fold jump from 2024, when just 3,500 students were trained. The programme specifically targets youth from underserved communities, reflecting a push to democratise access to next-generation job opportunities.
A significant portion of the training will be concentrated in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, with 5,000 seats each reserved for students in these states. The Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI) and the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC), both approved by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), will implement the programme through accredited partners and training centres.
The training will not stop at technical skills. Students will also receive soft skills and placement support, preparing them for real-world workplace demands.
“We remain committed to expanding access to skilling and employment opportunities, especially for students from underserved communities, and to support the government’s vision of a digitally empowered India,” said JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia.
To formalise the expansion, Samsung has signed two memorandums of understanding: one with ESSCI to train 10,000 students across states including Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and West Bengal, and another with TSSC to train 10,000 more in Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Maharashtra.
Since launching the Innovation Campus in 2022, Samsung has trained over 6,500 students in India. With this, the company is positioning itself as a key private player in Indian government’s Digital India and Skill India missions.