"See you soon, Chrome": Perplexity AI CEO hints at rival browser, Comet

Days after announcing its new web browser, Comet, Perplexity AI’s CEO Aravind Srinivas took to social media to subtly challenge Google Chrome, posting:
"See you soon, Google Chrome."
Srinivas also shared an update on X (formerly Twitter) about Comet undergoing rigorous testing, comparing its performance against Chrome.
See you soon @googlechrome pic.twitter.com/rL76DdMeEP— Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) March 26, 2025
"Pressure testing Comet. 120 tabs open on both Chrome and Comet. Memory usage seems okay!" he wrote.
He further hinted at Comet’s ambitious capabilities, stating, "Imagine throwing Deep Research at all of your work and life context that is accessible on the web and asking AI to deeply reason, research, and figure out things for you. That will be Comet."
While Srinivas has not revealed specific details about Comet’s features, Perplexity AI claims the browser will be "agentic," meaning it will actively assist users in research and decision-making—potentially redefining the browsing experience.
Google currently dominates the browser market, with no major competitor managing to dent Chrome’s stronghold. Even Microsoft’s push with Edge and Bing AI failed to significantly shift the landscape.
With AI-powered browsing at its core, Comet could reshape the SEO and SEM landscape, forcing a rethink of how people search, discover, and engage with web content.
Not Perplexity’s First Jab at Google This isn’t the first time Perplexity AI has challenged Google’s supremacy. Earlier, the company released a Squid Game-inspired ad campaign starring Lee Jung-jae, taking a playful dig at Google's search dominance.
If Comet succeeds in gaining traction, it could mark the beginning of a major shift in how users interact with the web—potentially loosening Google’s grip on browsing and search.