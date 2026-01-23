Former Flipkart CTO Peeyush Ranjan, Myntra co-founder Mukesh Bansal launch Fermi.ai

Former Google and Airbnb executive Peeyush Ranjan, who also served as chief technology officer at Walmart-owned Flipkart, along with Myntra co-founder Mukesh Bansal, have launched Fermi.ai, an AI-first edtech startup focused on high-school STEM education in India and the United States.

Launched on January 23, Fermi.ai is headquartered in Singapore, with operating subsidiaries in India and the US. The platform is currently available free on the cloud as it remains in a pilot and product-discovery phase, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

The startup is designed to withhold final answers and instead guide students through problem-solving step by step, with the aim of improving conceptual clarity and learning outcomes. At present, Fermi.ai covers mathematics, physics and chemistry, and features an adaptive real-time AI tutor, a handwriting-first canvas, and a curriculum-linked concept graph integrated with an exam-aligned question bank, including AP, IB and JEE curricula.

“AI can solve any equation, but it can’t yet explain why a student’s logic failed at step three,” Bansal said. “Fermi.ai is meant to make students’ thinking visible and give teachers insight into learning gaps that often go unnoticed.”

Fermi.ai is currently running pilot programmes in Bengaluru, north India and Silicon Valley, and is in discussions to expand pilots to additional geographies. While the platform is free for now, pricing discussions are expected once the product and target customer segments are clearly defined. The likely pricing model is expected to be per-student, per-seat, with teachers accessing the platform at no cost.

The startup is fully funded by Meraki Labs and has not raised any external capital to date.

