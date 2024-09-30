            
      • Home
      • gaming-news
      • ipl-players-to-earn-rs-7-5-lakh-per-game-in-new-match-fee-structure-43508

      IPL players to earn Rs 7.5 lakh per game in new match fee structure

      BCCI introduces match fees for IPL players, adding Rs 1.05 crore potential earnings for full-season participation, to be implemented from the 2025 season.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 30, 2024 8:54 AM
      IPL players to earn Rs 7.5 lakh per game in new match fee structure
      The new match fee structure is expected to take effect from the 2025 season, following the decision made at the IPL Governing Council meeting in Bengaluru.

      The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to become even more financially rewarding for cricketers, with the introduction of match fees for every game a player participates in.

      In a historic move announced by BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah on Saturday, IPL players will now receive Rs 7.5 lakh per game, adding to their existing contracted amount.

      Taking to social media platform X on September 28, Shah declared, "In a historic move to celebrate consistency and champion outstanding performances in the #IPL, we are thrilled to introduce a match fee of INR 7.5 lakhs per game for our cricketers!"

      Players participating in all league matches of a season stand to earn Rs 1.05 crore in addition to their contracted fees. Each franchise will earmark Rs 12.60 crore as total match fees for their players for the season. Shah highlighted that this marks a new era for the IPL, enriching the rewards for players' dedication and performance.

      The new match fee structure is expected to take effect from the 2025 season, following the decision made at the IPL Governing Council meeting in Bengaluru. A mega auction, likely to take place in November 2024, will precede the new season.

      The 2024 IPL auction saw new records being set with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) signing Australian player Mitchell Starc for Rs 24.75 crore, making him the most expensive player in IPL history. Pat Cummins, another Australian fast bowler, was brought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20.75 crore, making him the second costliest player in the league.


      Tags
      First Published on Sep 30, 2024 8:54 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Gaming

      Union Cabinet approves National Centre of Excellence for AVGC

      Union Cabinet approves National Centre of Excellence for AVGC

      Gaming

      Loco sells majority of stake to UAE based tech company, says India not a priority

      Loco sells majority of stake to UAE based tech company, says India not a priority

      Gaming

      Legal trouble for MrBeast: Contestants file lawsuit over allegations of misogyny on set

      Legal trouble for MrBeast: Contestants file lawsuit over allegations of misogyny on set

      Gaming

      RMG players submit list of 540 illegal betting and gambling firms with DGGI

      RMG players submit list of 540 illegal betting and gambling firms with DGGI

      Gaming

      Nazara Technologies raises Rs 900 crore in strategic fundraise, boosts stake in Absolute Sports

      Nazara Technologies raises Rs 900 crore in strategic fundraise, boosts stake in Absolute Sports

      Gaming

      EXCLUSIVE: Now ONDC to boost Real Money Gaming industry

      EXCLUSIVE: Now ONDC to boost Real Money Gaming industry

      Gaming

      DGGI will shake hands with foreign govts to crack whip on offshore gambling firms

      DGGI will shake hands with foreign govts to crack whip on offshore gambling firms