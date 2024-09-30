IPL players to earn Rs 7.5 lakh per game in new match fee structure

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to become even more financially rewarding for cricketers, with the introduction of match fees for every game a player participates in.

In a historic move announced by BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah on Saturday, IPL players will now receive Rs 7.5 lakh per game, adding to their existing contracted amount.

Taking to social media platform X on September 28, Shah declared, "In a historic move to celebrate consistency and champion outstanding performances in the #IPL, we are thrilled to introduce a match fee of INR 7.5 lakhs per game for our cricketers!"

In a historic move to celebrate consistency and champion outstanding performances in the #IPL, we are thrilled to introduce a match fee of INR 7.5 lakhs per game for our cricketers! A cricketer playing all league matches in a season will get Rs. 1.05 crores in addition to his… — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 28, 2024

Players participating in all league matches of a season stand to earn Rs 1.05 crore in addition to their contracted fees. Each franchise will earmark Rs 12.60 crore as total match fees for their players for the season. Shah highlighted that this marks a new era for the IPL, enriching the rewards for players' dedication and performance.

The new match fee structure is expected to take effect from the 2025 season, following the decision made at the IPL Governing Council meeting in Bengaluru. A mega auction, likely to take place in November 2024, will precede the new season.