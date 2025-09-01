Parliamentary Panel seeks crackdown on deepfakes, betting ads

The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, in its 254th report on Cyber Crime – Ramifications, Protection and Prevention, urged tougher action against misinformation, deepfakes, and online threats, and also recommended a unified regulatory framework for online gaming- just days before the Online Gaming Bill was passed on August 22.

The committee took note of multiple advisories issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, aimed at combating misinformation, AI-generated deepfakes, and illegal loan and betting apps. The report was presented in the Rajya Sabha and laid before the Lok Sabha on August 20, 2025.

Beyond misinformation and cyber threats, the Committee highlighted regulatory gaps in India’s online gaming sector.

"Currently governed by multiple ministries and state governments, the fragmented system has led to inconsistent enforcement and consumer protection challenges. Recognising these shortcomings, the panel has recommended the creation of a centralised ecosystem through a comprehensive consultative process," the committee had said.

The committee, on August 20, had stated that the proposed framework should not only regulate real-money and betting applications but also encourage the development of a broader digital ecosystem- including multimedia, animation, and gaming industries- to fuel innovation and growth.

It is to be noted that on August 22, the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was passed by Parliament and, received Presidential nod the same day. The key objective of this bill is to establish a robust legal framework and regulate, promote and encourage the online gaming sector for innovation and economic growth and ensure a developed, safe and responsible digital environment for all citizens.

The Parliamentary report had further highlighted MeitY’s directives - dated December 26, 2023, and March 15, 2024- stressed a zero-tolerance approach towards unlawful content, requiring intermediaries and platforms to comply with Rule 3(1)(b) of the IT Rules, it noted. The rule mandates clear communication of prohibited content to users in English or regional languages at the time of registration and login, enabling reporting of violations, and prompt removal of misinformation or impersonation material. Platforms have also been instructed to label synthetic and deepfake content with unique metadata, restrict illegal advertising, and inform users about legal consequences.

A subsequent advisory issued on September 3, 2024, following a Bombay High Court directive, required intermediaries to act without delay on complaints of morphed videos or fake profiles. In a case involving the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Meta Platforms, the High Court directed that intermediaries must remove or disable such fake content within ten hours of receiving a complaint, a move designed to strengthen responsiveness to harmful content online.

Further, on October 25, 2024, MeitY addressed the rise of hoax bomb threats targeting airlines. Intermediaries were reminded of their due diligence obligations to take down such threats immediately, failing which they risk losing safe harbor protection under Section 79 of the IT Act, 2000. The advisory also reinforced obligations under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, mandating platforms to report offences threatening India’s unity, integrity, security, or economic stability, and to share data with government agencies within 72 hours of request.