Bajaj Auto Q1 profit rises 13.8% to Rs 2,210 crore; EVs contribute over 20% to domestic sales Q1 profit rises 13.8% to Rs 2,210 crore; EVs contribute over 20% to domestic sales

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday announced the Quarter 1 results for the fiscal year 2026. The two and three-wheeler automaker reported a profit of Rs 2,210.44 crore--an increase of 13.8% year-on-year. In the previous fiscal year, the company clocked a profit of Rs 1,941.79 crore in Q1.

The consolidated revenue from the operation of the company soared to Rs 13,133.35, up 10% from Rs 11,932.07 crore in the year ago period.

Of the total revenue, the automotive segment accounted for Rs 12,632.15 crore. Further, electric vehicles constituted over 20% to the company's domestic revenues as compared to early teens same time last year.

According to Bajaj Auto, the growth in profit and revenue was driven by electrification, premiumisation, and exports. "Exports, premium motorcycles, CVs, and Chetak lead the way with double-digit growth," according to the automaker.

Further, the company's quarterly EBITDA stood at Rs 2,500 crore, but margins were down by 19.7% quarter-on-quarter.

Domestic motorcycles saw a double-digit volume growth quarter on quarter as the 125cc+ segment market saw an uptick. Additionally, KTM + Triumph billed over 25,000 bikes in the domestic market, up 20% year-on-year, while the commercial vehicles delivered more than 100,000 quarterly retail sales for the eighth consecutive quarter. According to the company, Chetak's retail volume more than doubled YoY during the quarter.

Bajaj Auto's export also grew double-digit for the past seven quarters across Africa, Latin America, and Asia, even as MENA remained muted amidst geopolitical challenges.