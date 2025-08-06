PVR INOX cuts losses by 70%, revenue hits Rs 1,469 crore in Q1 FY26

PVR Inox on Wednesday announced its first-quarter results for the fiscal year 2026. The multiplex chain narrowed its consolidated losses from Rs 179 crore in Q1 FY2025 to Rs 54.5 crore in Q1 FY26. The Gurugram-headquartered company scaled up its year-on-year revenue by 23.4% , fuelled by blockbuster success of 10 films during the quarter.

The June quarter revenue of PVR INOX surged to Rs 1,469 crore while the total income stood at Rs 1,501 crore in the same period.

"FY’26 has started on a high note, with Hindi and Hollywood films leading the charge," the company said in a statement.

According to PVR INOX, in Q1 FY26, 10 films crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, including three films exceeding the Rs 200 crore mark. The Bollywood box office collections of PVR INOX surged 38% YoY, driven by Raid 2, Sitaare Zameen Par, Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5, and Jaat--crossing the Rs 100 crore mark each, with three of them surpassing the Rs 2000 crore mark.

In contrast, Hollywood films bolstered the PVR Inox growth by 72% YoY in Q1 FY26, driven by franchises like Mission Impossible, Final Destination Bloodlines, and Ballerina. Additionally, F1 emerged as a significant performer for the company's growth during the quarter, particularly in premium and experiential formats like IMAX and 4DX, registering 20% YoY growth in admissions.

PVR INOX said that regional cinema remained steady, with notable contributions from Tamil’s Good Bad Ugly, Malayalam’s Thudarum, and sleeper successes like Tourist Family (Tamil).

The company's movie exhibition segment minted Rs 1,408 crore revenue in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 1,169 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The revenue from movie production and distribution rose to Rs 122 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 496 million in Q1 FY25. While it spends Rs 109 crore on the same.

PVR INOX opened 20 new screens during the quarter, of which 14 were under FOCO and Asset-Light models. The movie exhibition cost increased to Rs 280 crore--15.2% YoY. The multiplex chain has planned to open 55 new screens under FOCO and 72 under the Asset-Light model.

PVR INOX has anticipated a strong growth in Q2 FY26, driven by steady performances such as Saiyaara, Superman, Jurassic Park: Rebirth, Mahavtar Narsimha, Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Metro In Dino, along with continued momentum from F1 and Sitaare Zameen Par.

Besides, the company is optimistic about the remaining quarter of FY26, pinning hopes on upcoming releases like War 2, Jolly LLB 3, Dhurandhar, Border 2, Avatar: Fire and Ash, The Conjuring: Last Rites, Predator: Badlands, and Project Hail Mary, among others.