Martha Stewart unveils skincare line at 84, after five years of behind-the-scenes testing

On Monday, 4 August, lifestyle entrepreneur Martha Stewart, aged 84, officially announced the launch of her own skincare brand, following five years of quiet, personal product testing.

Stewart has partnered with Dr Dhaval Bhanusali, a board-certified dermatologist, to co-create Elm Biosciences—a new skincare venture that aims to tackle the signs of ageing with a clinical, science-backed approach.

According to the brand’s press release, the range features “a dual-pathway system” specifically developed to address both the internal and external factors contributing to ageing skin. The concept behind the line is to streamline everyday beauty routines while delivering powerful and clinically-proven results.

Reflecting on the journey, Stewart said: “I set out years ago to take care of my skin. Along the way, I met Dr Bhanusali, and we began our research and development process to create a skincare line unlike any other. I’ve been using our products for the past five years through all the various stages of formulation, and I must say I’m extremely pleased with the results.”

Following the announcement, The Wall Street Journal published an in-depth interview with Stewart, where she disclosed that she has been using the full line of products “religiously for quite a while now.”