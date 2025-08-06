OpenAI urges students to see ChatGPT as learning aid, not answer shortcut

OpenAI is challenging students to move beyond using AI as a simple "answer machine" and instead embrace it as a critical tool for future career success. Leah Belsky, the company's Vice President of Education, emphasized that AI literacy is now a foundational skill for graduates entering the modern job market.

On a recent company podcast, Belsky stated that workers who effectively use AI are already proving to be more productive. She argued that learning to use AI is no longer optional for students. "Any graduate who leaves an institution today needs to know how to use AI in their daily life," she said, stressing its importance in both job applications and new roles.

Belsky cautioned that passive use of AI hinders learning. To foster a more thoughtful approach, OpenAI has launched "Study Mode" in ChatGPT. This new feature, developed with educator input, uses a Socratic method to guide students with questions and tailored explanations, encouraging them to build a deeper understanding rather than just copying solutions. The tool was extensively tested in India during its beta phase and is now available globally.