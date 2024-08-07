629% surge in AI content verification: Consumers demand authenticity

GIPSI, the HI+AI insights division of Tonic Worldwide has launched The Festive Report Part-1. Speaking on the finding of The Festive report, Anjali Malthankar, National Strategy Director and GIPSI Co-Head, says, “Part-1 of the report can be a marketers ready reckoner for the 2024 festive calendar. This year’s report highlights several, specific, actionable insights relevant to the festive season which marketers can benefit from. My favourite is ‘Unusual Activities’ as it explores unique, untapped pockets of festive activities. We will soon be releasing Part-2 of The festive report which will focus on the performance insights of the festive season. Every year GIPSI produces festive reports in unique avatars eg. last year we produced Indian Festive Gifters. This year we have The Festive Report in 2 parts to delight marketers.”

Unmisha Bhatt, Co-Founder and CSO at Tonic Worldwide, expressed, "In the ever-evolving digital world, there is a an opportunity for brands to deepen their engagement with consumers during the cluttered festive season. With Gipsi’s festive edition, we aim to share ways to deepen the engagement, building consideration. In the next edition, we focus on the business side by highlighting ways and means to constantly nurture leads further translating to conversions and advocacy. The goal is to enable brands to maximise their share of the basket when consumers are in a mood to indulge”

Report Highlights:

Festive Season Hacks on Digital: In recent times, digital has introduced new updates & new content formats for brands to experiment with. It is revealed that notifications are desirable with a 8x rise in conversations about innovative notifications by apps since Jan’24.

Match My Lingo: With over 6 million GRWM posts on Instagram, 120K mentions of the phrase ‘just dropped’, the next generation’s dictionary of lingos keeps updating every passing day. By tracking and incorporating emerging lingo into festive strategy brands can optimize content for the season with the right keywords and resonate with the audience.

OG vs AG: Consumers are having mixed feelings about AI and how it may be used this festive season. While 30% conversations happened around using AI as a festive planner, there is a 189% increase in negative memes around AI which suggests a corresponding rise in apprehension. With a 629% rise in conversations about learning to identify AI generated content, consumers are increasingly questioning the authenticity of digital information, asking the question, “Is it safe or sus?”

Unusual Festive Activities: Festive dating is likely to replicate last year’s pattern of rise (171%) in matching with partners during the festive season. Indians will not just travel home this festive but also explore other locations and new experiences. There is a 23% rise in discussions around planning cruise holidays with family. This season, there might also be a dual-spending scenario by consumers as the wedding & festive seasons’ timeline overlaps.