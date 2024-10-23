TRAI releases consultation paper on terms, conditions of network authorisations under Telecom Act

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a consultation paper on the terms and conditions of network authorisations to be granted under the Telecom Act, 2023, on October 22.

In the 166-page consultation paper, comprising 37 questions, the authority has sought written comments and counter comments from the stakeholders on the issues raised in the consultation paper by November 12, 2024 and November 19, 2024, respectively.

The consultation paper follows the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) letter dated July 26 to TRAI.

DoT had approached the authority seeking recommendations on terms and conditions, including fees or charges, for authorisation to establish, operate, maintain or expand telecommunications network as per the provisions of the Telecom Act, 2023.

In another letter dated October 17, DoT requested that TRAI consider authorising a satellite communication network under the Telecom Act, 2023.

In this regard, the consultation paper has been floated on the 'terms and conditions of network authorisations to be granted under the Telecom Act'23.

TRAI has sought comments on which telecommunication equipment/ elements should be included in the ambit of 'in-building solution' (IBS).

Additionally, in the paper, the authority has asked whether there is a need to merge the scopes of Infrastructure Provider-I (IP-I) and Digital Connectivity Infrastructure Provider (DCIP) authorisation into a single authorisation and if so, what should be the eligibility conditions for the grant of the merged authorisation, the scope of operation, validity period and terms and conditions for the same.

Further, the paper also asked stakeholders about Satellite Earth Station Gateway (SESG) authorisation.