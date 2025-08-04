CCI expands antitrust probe into Google’s advertising practices

Antitrust watchdog the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has expanded its scrutiny of Google’s advertising business, deepening regulatory pressure on the tech giant in its largest market by user base. In an order dated Aug. 1, CCI said it would merge a fresh case involving Google’s online display advertising technology with four ongoing investigations into the company’s digital ad practices. The move marks a significant escalation in efforts to examine Google’s dominance in the online advertising market.

The latest complaint was filed in 2024 by the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), a coalition of Indian startups that includes companies such as Paytm, Matrimony, TrulyMadly and MapmyIndia. ADIF has accused Google of abusing its dominant position in both online search and display advertising through opaque policies and restrictive practices.

The CCI previously divided ADIF’s complaint into three separate cases: one focusing on Google's AdTech stack for display ads, another on Google Ads’ search advertising policies and a third examining the platform’s internal ad review and redressal processes.

While the Commission has now directed its investigative arm to consolidate and continue probing the allegations related to display advertising and AdTech intermediation, it has dismissed ADIF’s complaint regarding Google’s search advertising policies. That portion, the Commission said, had already been resolved in earlier matters — most notably, the 2022 case brought by Matrimony.com.

The CCI first opened an investigation into Google’s AdTech business in early 2022, following a complaint from the Digital News Publishers Association. That case, which centers on Google's practices in aggregating and monetizing news content, has since been combined with complaints filed by other industry bodies, including the Indian Newspaper Society and the News Broadcasters and Digital Association.

Google’s regulatory challenges have widened in recent years, with multiple ongoing antitrust cases spanning mobile ecosystems, app store policies and content discovery platforms.

In October 2022, the CCI fined Google ₹936.44 crore for alleged abuse of its Play Store policies. Although the appellate tribunal later reduced the penalty to ₹216.69 crore, it upheld key findings of the case. Google has challenged the decision in the Supreme Court.

That same month, the regulator also imposed a fine of ₹1,337.76 crore for what it called anti-competitive practices in the Android mobile device ecosystem. Google has since paid the fine in full, following confirmation by the appellate tribunal in 2023.

In April, the CCI approved a settlement in a separate case concerning Google’s Android TV platform, under which the company agreed to pay ₹20.24 crore.