BeerBiceps' "cringe" comments cost him thousands of followers – Are brands next?

Brands collaborating with shows, personalities, or memes that push the boundaries of decency are a gamble. While it can bring a surge in attention in the short term, it also carries the significant risk of reputational damage if something goes wrong.

When controversies strike, the very influencers who drive engagement can become liabilities overnight.

Consider the recent uproar surrounding Samay Raina's highly popular show - India's Got Latent. Imagine being the brand that sponsored that episode—suddenly, your reputation is in shambles.

Another example of this precarious relationship between brands and influencers is Ranveer Allahbadia’s decline in follower count and the backlash he’s facing.

Over the past five days, Ranveer Allahbadia, who has two Instagram profiles, has seen a decline in his follower count, losing a total of 8,358 followers across both accounts. This includes a drop of 4,205 followers on his BeerBiceps account, while his primary Ranveer Allahbadia profile saw a loss of 4,153 followers, as per Qoruz, an influencer marketing intelligence platform. In the past, Ranveer Allahbadia has collaborated with a range of high-profile brands, including Spotify, Mountain Dew, Amazon Prime Video, Intel, and Wow Skin Science, among others. These partnerships have bolstered his status as a prominent influencer and content creator.

Once a trusted face for brands, BeerBiceps' fall from grace highlights the ripple effect of controversies on both creators and their partners.

When Outrage Goes Viral

The outrage has even led to formal interventions, with regulatory bodies stepping in to question the impact of such content.

On February 10, Vijaya Rahatkar, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), wrote to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging immediate regulatory action to address the harmful impact of such content on society, particularly on women and children.

Quoting Javed Akhtar, brand consultant Chandramouli explains, "As he once said, profanity is often a crutch for those who lack vocabulary. It’s like adding excessive spices to food when you don’t have anything else to make it taste good. Sure, spices have their role, but it’s a sign of limitation, not creativity."

As the influencer space grows increasingly competitive and fragmented, audience loyalty is minimal. People may follow or like an influencer, but they’re not deeply loyal. This lack of loyalty means even a minor misstep can alienate a large section of their audience, though others may still gravitate toward such content, he points out.

If an influencer has a history of controversies, even just once or twice, brands—especially those with long-term goals—are likely to steer clear. Serious brands don’t want short-term eyeballs at the cost of associating with problematic content. Context matters greatly, as Chandramouli highlights.

"Ranveer’s brand image will take a bigger hit because of his self-professed interest in spirituality and meditation. He even has a meditation app called Level SuperMind. Without this spiritual association, he could have passed off his remarks as youthful and immature. Now, he also looks hypocritical and shallow, someone who doesn't follow the advice they give others," says Nisha Sampath, brand consultant.

This backlash is compounded by how the public perceives the creator’s personal brand—one misalignment, and the credibility crumbles.

Long-Term Viability of Influencer Partnerships

Brands are cautious about creators for many reasons. Primarily, their perceived credibility with audiences is dropping because they get paid for endorsements. Experts agree that such incidents force brands to rethink the long-term viability of influencer partnerships.

For some, like Sampath, the solution lies in redefining influencer collaborations with short-term goals.

I believe that brands can still work with creators but with sharply defined, short-term marketing objectives like discovery and education. In the long run, it’s better for a brand to invest in its own media properties than in any influencer, says Sampath.

Others, argue that brands must invest in their own media properties to mitigate risks. Ambika Sharma, Founder and Chief Strategist, Pulp Strategy, has a different opinion. She says, "Every media channel—whether influencers, celebrities, or non-owned platforms—comes with inherent biases and the potential for unpredictable missteps. We’ve seen safeguards fail time and again. Brands need to build strong owned platforms, reduce dependency, and take control of their own narratives. When brands own the story, they can shape it, even when the storyteller is someone else."

"BeerBiceps will find its way back, as most do. And when that happens, brands will line up again—because in the end, reach and influence always win. The smart ones, though, will balance their presence, ensuring they’re never entirely at the mercy of external platforms," Sharma adds.

Yet, despite the risks, some believe influencers will inevitably bounce back, as their reach remains unmatched.

"While I have no doubt this will be a temporary setback for him, I’m not so sure whether this particular controversy will prove to be a major blow to his success in the long run. These things tend to blow over sooner or later as the public discourse moves on to the next thing that erupts and grabs attention. Besides, he seems to have issued an unconditional apology that will also help to quell the outcry, and he will probably be more circumspect in the future. So yes, this will hurt him for now, but not maim him," says Samit Sinha, Brand Consultant.

Even so, the temporary damage to a creator’s reputation can raise important questions for both brands and audiences alike.

Digital Age, Digital Consequences

Celebrity controversies are not a new phenomenon, but they can have a significant impact on the brand image of the organizations, products, or services they are associated with. Over the period, we have seen how celebrity controversies influenced brands and organizations, but in today’s digital landscape, the impact is amplified significantly.

Industry veterans emphasize that controversies amplify in the digital age, where public scrutiny is relentless.

"When a celebrity’s reputation suffers, the brand they endorse often faces backlash in multiple factors," says Anup Sharma, a Strategic Communications Consultant.