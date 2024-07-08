Consumers show greater demand for Indian-origin chocolates to promote local flavors and sustainable practices: Report

The Godrej Food Trends Report 2024, curated by Godrej Vikhroli Cucina, unveiled the latest insights into the world of chocolate, highlighting a shift towards artisanal creations, bean-to-bar philosophies, and a growing appreciation for Indian-origin chocolates.

Crafted with insights from over 190 visionary thought leaders, including celebrity chefs, influential bloggers, and dedicated nutritionists, the report presents key trends set to delight chocolate enthusiasts this year.

Key Trends for World Chocolate Day:

1. Artisanal, homemade or craft chocolates: 94.2 percent of experts believe that artisanal, handmade, or craft chocolates will captivate discerning consumers in 2024. This trend reflects a shift towards small-batch, meticulously crafted treats that offer unique flavor profiles and personalized experiences. The artisanal touch, careful craftsmanship, emphasis on organic ingredients, and overall care and respect given to each component significantly enhance the perception of product quality. Additionally, a rising preference for higher chocolate percentages indicates a growing awareness among consumers about what constitutes real chocolate, contributing to a more informed and discerning audience. Notable examples of this trend include Fantasie Fine Chocolate by Chocolate Sommelier Zeba Kohli and Ether Atelier Chocolat by Pastry Chef Prateek Bhaktiani, both of which embody the essence of this artisanal movement.

2. Bean to Bar: Beyond the artisanal allure, 84.6 percent of experts believe that the bean-to-bar philosophy, which focuses on using carefully sourced beans for a pure and traceable experience, will continue to resonate strongly. This approach emphasizes transparency, quality, and sustainability, appealing to consumers who value knowing the origins and journey of their chocolate.

3. Indian Origin: A notable trend is the growing appreciation for local flavors and sustainable practices, with 76.9 percent of experts predicting greater demand for Indian-origin chocolates. This trend reflects a conscious desire to support local artisans and businesses while celebrating the rich and diverse culinary heritage of India. Indian-origin chocolates, with their unique flavor profiles and sustainable production methods, are gaining popularity among consumers seeking both quality and ethical choices.