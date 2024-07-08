            
      • Home
      • how-it-works
      • consumers-show-greater-demand-for-indian-origin-chocolates-to-promote-local-flavors-and-sustainable-practices-report-36455

      Consumers show greater demand for Indian-origin chocolates to promote local flavors and sustainable practices: Report

      There has been a shift towards artisanal creations, bean-to-bar philosophies, and a growing appreciation for Indian-origin chocolates, revealed the Godrej Food Trends Report 2024.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 8, 2024 12:07 PM
      Consumers show greater demand for Indian-origin chocolates to promote local flavors and sustainable practices: Report
      94.2 percent of experts believe that artisanal, handmade, or craft chocolates will captivate discerning consumers in 2024. (Representative image by Food Photographer | Jennifer Pallian via Unsplash)

      The Godrej Food Trends Report 2024, curated by Godrej Vikhroli Cucina, unveiled the latest insights into the world of chocolate, highlighting a shift towards artisanal creations, bean-to-bar philosophies, and a growing appreciation for Indian-origin chocolates.

      Crafted with insights from over 190 visionary thought leaders, including celebrity chefs, influential bloggers, and dedicated nutritionists, the report presents key trends set to delight chocolate enthusiasts this year.

      Key Trends for World Chocolate Day:

      1. Artisanal, homemade or craft chocolates: 94.2 percent of experts believe that artisanal, handmade, or craft chocolates will captivate discerning consumers in 2024. This trend reflects a shift towards small-batch, meticulously crafted treats that offer unique flavor profiles and personalized experiences. The artisanal touch, careful craftsmanship, emphasis on organic ingredients, and overall care and respect given to each component significantly enhance the perception of product quality. Additionally, a rising preference for higher chocolate percentages indicates a growing awareness among consumers about what constitutes real chocolate, contributing to a more informed and discerning audience. Notable examples of this trend include Fantasie Fine Chocolate by Chocolate Sommelier Zeba Kohli and Ether Atelier Chocolat by Pastry Chef Prateek Bhaktiani, both of which embody the essence of this artisanal movement.

      2. Bean to Bar: Beyond the artisanal allure, 84.6 percent of experts believe that the bean-to-bar philosophy, which focuses on using carefully sourced beans for a pure and traceable experience, will continue to resonate strongly. This approach emphasizes transparency, quality, and sustainability, appealing to consumers who value knowing the origins and journey of their chocolate.

      3. Indian Origin: A notable trend is the growing appreciation for local flavors and sustainable practices, with 76.9 percent of experts predicting greater demand for Indian-origin chocolates. This trend reflects a conscious desire to support local artisans and businesses while celebrating the rich and diverse culinary heritage of India. Indian-origin chocolates, with their unique flavor profiles and sustainable production methods, are gaining popularity among consumers seeking both quality and ethical choices.

      "Celebrating World Chocolate Day isn't just about indulging in a treat; it's about embracing the craftsmanship, sustainability, and diverse flavors that make each bite an enriching experience. The Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 reveals a shift towards artisanal, bean-to-bar, and Indian-origin chocolates, reflecting a growing appreciation for quality and sustainability, while supporting local artisans and honoring the rich heritage of chocolate-making. Let's savor every moment and every flavor, knowing that our choices can have a meaningful impact." says Chef Varun Inamdar, Celebrity Chef, The Prince of Chocolates & Contributor to the annual Godrej Food Trends Report


      Tags
      First Published on Jul 8, 2024 12:07 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      TRAI puts NCF under forbearance; Watching dish and cable TV may become cheaper

      TRAI puts NCF under forbearance; Watching dish and cable TV may become cheaper

      How it Works

      Adex on radio witnessed 7% growth during Jan-Mar’24 y-o-y: TAM report

      Adex on radio witnessed 7% growth during Jan-Mar’24 y-o-y: TAM report

      How it Works

      Delhi HC mandates suspension of accounts infringing Razorpay's trademarks

      Delhi HC mandates suspension of accounts infringing Razorpay's trademarks

      How it Works

      Adobe announces collaboration between Mattel and Firefly to enhance Barbie's packaging

      Adobe announces collaboration between Mattel and Firefly to enhance Barbie's packaging

      How it Works

      FSSAI mandates salt, sugar, and fat labelling on packages in bold, bigger font

      FSSAI mandates salt, sugar, and fat labelling on packages in bold, bigger font

      How it Works

      Govt urges auto firms to onboard on 'right to repair portal'

      Govt urges auto firms to onboard on 'right to repair portal'

      How it Works

      ‘Normal’ for big clients to call for media pitches before festive season?

      ‘Normal’ for big clients to call for media pitches before festive season?