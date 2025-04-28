            
DoT enforces Delhi HC order of blocking unauthorized IPL 2025 streaming platforms

The Delhi High Court recently granted injunction in favour of Star India Pvt. Ltd. against several rogue websites that were illegally live-streaming IPL 2025.

By  Akanksha Nagar | Storyboard18Apr 28, 2025 9:30 AM
The DoT’s directive is likely to set a precedent for similar actions against unauthorized streaming of other high-profile events.

In a decisive move to curb illegal streaming of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 matches, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued a directive mandating Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block access to several unauthorized websites and platforms.

This action follows a Delhi High Court order that identified multiple domains involved in unauthorized broadcasting of IPL content. In a move against digital piracy, the Delhi HC recently granted a dynamic injunction in favour of Star India Pvt. Ltd. against several rogue websites (including https://crichdplayer.org/) that were illegally live-streaming IPL matches.

The ruling underscored the ongoing global battle to protect IP rights amidst the rise of digital platforms that enable unauthorized access to premium content.

On March 25, Justice Saurabh Banerjee issued an ex parte order, prohibiting a range of entities—including the first five identified rogue websites from "communicating, hosting, streaming, and/or making available for viewing or downloading any part of the IPL matches on any electronic or digital platform, in any manner whatsoever, without authorization," in order to safeguard the claimant’s IP rights.

"ISPs are required to implement the blocking measures promptly to prevent unauthorized access to the infringing content. Failure to comply with the directive may result in legal consequences for the service providers," the DoT circular read.

The DoT’s directive is likely to set a precedent for similar actions against unauthorized streaming of other high-profile events.


First Published on Apr 28, 2025 9:30 AM

