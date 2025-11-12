Prakash Raj and Vijay Deverakonda summoned by Telangana CID in online betting investigation

ADVERTISEMENT
Actors Prakash Raj and Vijay Deverakonda have been summoned by the Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) for questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation into online betting applications. Both actors have been directed to appear before the CID at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, as part of the latest round of inquiries.
Officials confirmed that the summons relate to a separate case currently under investigation by the CID. A senior officer stated that the questioning is part of a wider probe into the operations of online betting networks that have drawn scrutiny from multiple enforcement agencies, as per a report by The Hindu.
The development follows a coordinated crackdown by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Telangana and the CID, which carried out raids across six locations in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Punjab. The operation led to the arrest of eight organisers and the seizure of key digital evidence believed to be linked to the illegal betting network.
The CID’s investigation runs parallel to the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) ongoing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED is examining allegations that certain promotional campaigns misrepresented unregulated gambling platforms as entertainment or charity-driven initiatives, thereby concealing their true nature as betting operations.
Both the CID and ED are expected to coordinate further as the investigations progress, particularly in tracing financial transactions and digital footprints associated with the apps and their promoters.