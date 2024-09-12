EU regulators to probe Google over its AI model, raises privacy concerns

European Union privacy regulator has now opened an inquiry into Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) model, Pathways Language Model 2 (PaLM2). The regulator is probing whether the search engine of the tech giant is has adequately protected European Union users' personal data before using it to help develop its foundational AI Model.
Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC), the lead EU regulator for most of the top U.S. internet firms said that the probe concerned the Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), opens new tab unit's Pathways Language Model 2 (PaLM 2).
As Google's European operations are headquartered in Dublin, the Irish DPC serves as the tech giant's lead authority under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the EU's strict data privacy framework. The commission stated that the investigation will focus on whether Google properly evaluated whether PaLM2’s data processing presents a “high risk to the rights and freedoms of individuals” in the EU.
Similarly, Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, suspended plans to use content from European users to train its latest language model. This move followed extensive discussions with Irish regulators, highlighting the pressure tech giants face in ensuring compliance with EU data laws.
Other countries in the EU have also taken action. Italy’s data privacy regulator temporarily banned ChatGPT in 2022 due to privacy violations, only allowing its return after OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, agreed to implement measures addressing the regulator's concerns.