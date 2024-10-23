            
      GOTS expands suspension of Intertek Testing Services over security lapses: Report

      In August, the London-based textile exchange - Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), suspended Intertek's Indian office for Organic Content Standards

      By  Storyboard18Oct 23, 2024 3:20 PM
      Discovering the security lapses, the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) has expanded the suspension of Intertek Testing Services as an approved certification body this week, according to a report by Ecotextile.

      In August, the London-based textile exchange suspended the Indian office for Organic Content Standards. However, this time, it has widened the ban by including all of its textile standards amid concerns over what it calls “serious lapses” in its internal systems.

      The GOTS has prohibited Intertek Testing Services from issuing transaction certificates (TC) for specific products. According to Global Standard, the NGO behind the GOTS standard said some transaction certificates for specific products are still permitted to be issued with strict risk assessment at their end. Global Standard added that Intertek can renew expiring SCs for existing clients but excluding those involved in restricted activities.

      Intertek was suspended in July this year. The certification body cannot take on new clients due to the suspension.

      However, the renewal of Scope Certificates (SCs) is permitted as long as it does not include ginning, spinning, sale, or trade of lint cotton and grey yarn.


