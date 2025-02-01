Government earmarks Rs 1,211 crore for publicity in 2025-26

ADVERTISEMENT
The Indian government has allocated Rs 1,210.76 crore for Information and Publicity in 2025-26. In the Budget 2024-25, the Narendra Modi government had allocated Rs 1,089 crore maintaining a strong emphasis on advertising. Additionally, the government allocated Rs 2,829.70 crore for broadcasting as compared to Rs 2,959 crore in 2024-25.
The Government of India's revenue receipts from the Information and Publicity sector were ₹37.77 crores in 2023-24 and are estimated to be ₹47.90 crores in 2025-26. This revenue is generated through activities like public communication, media engagement, and advertisements.
Revenue from Broadcasting was ₹972.93 crores in 2023-24 and is expected to increase to ₹1227.90 crores in 2025-26. This income likely includes revenue from government-run broadcasting agencies like Doordarshan and All India Radio through advertisements and other services.
The government spent ₹1228 crores on Information and Publicity in 2023-24, with an estimated ₹1210.76 crores budgeted for 2025-26. This expenditure includes government awareness campaigns, media outreach, and information dissemination.
The Broadcasting sector had an expenditure of ₹2897.74 crores in 2023-24, with a planned budget of ₹2829.70 crores for 2025-26. This spending covers public broadcasting services, infrastructure development, and digital initiatives in government-run media.