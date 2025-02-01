            
  • Home
  • television
  • cnbc-awaaz-dominates-budget-coverage-with-5-lakh-concurrent-views-on-youtube-during-fm-speech-55330

CNBC-AWAAZ dominates Budget coverage with 5 lakh concurrent views on YouTube during FM speech

CNBC-AWAAZ outperforms Zee Business with 3x viewership.

By  Storyboard18Feb 1, 2025 5:22 PM
CNBC-AWAAZ dominates Budget coverage with 5 lakh concurrent views on YouTube during FM speech
CNBC-AWAAZ’s in-depth coverage is complemented by an exceptional panel of experts from the world of finance, investment, and economy, ensuring viewers gain the most comprehensive insights. The channel’s programming is driven by a dedicated team of reporters, researchers, and anchors, led by Anuj Singhal, Managing Editor, CNBC-AWAAZ.

CNBC-AWAAZ emerged as the undisputable leader in Budget coverage, drawing over 5 lakh concurrent viewers on YouTube as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025. (Source: Databeings)

According to YouTube concurrent data, CNBC-AWAAZ saw peak concurrency, capturing 4,99, 451 views at 12.05 pm, during the FM’s pivotal speech. This was four times higher than Zee Business, which peaked at 1,72,842 at the time. ET Now Swadesh trailed far behind at 13,633 concurrent views. The channel maintained its leadership throughout the Budget speech, consistently attracting the highest viewership from 11 AM to 12:30 PM.

Speaking on the unparalleled leadership of the network’s Hindi business news brand, Smriti Mehra, CEO – English & Business News, Network18 said, "These numbers reinforce CNBC-AWAAZ as India’s number one destination for Budget coverage, which outperformed not just business news competitors but also leading Hindi news channels. Given the channel’s 20-year legacy, audiences have trusted us for clarity, depth, and real-time insights on one of the most important economic events in the country. We thank our viewers and advertisers and remain committed to delivering exceptional value to both.”

images.storyboard18.com

CNBC-AWAAZ’s in-depth coverage is complemented by an exceptional panel of experts from the world of finance, investment, and economy, ensuring viewers gain the most comprehensive insights. The channel’s programming is driven by a dedicated team of reporters, researchers, and anchors, led by Anuj Singhal, Managing Editor, CNBC-AWAAZ.


Tags
First Published on Feb 1, 2025 3:30 PM

More from Storyboard18

Television

ZEEL gets GST notice of Rs 16.60 million for ineligible ITC claims

ZEEL gets GST notice of Rs 16.60 million for ineligible ITC claims

How it Works

Govt issues advisory to cable operators; mandatory to carry four DD HD channels

Govt issues advisory to cable operators; mandatory to carry four DD HD channels

Advertising

Pushpa 2, Fighter lead co-branded advertising in 2024, contribute 800+ hours of TV Ad Time

Pushpa 2, Fighter lead co-branded advertising in 2024, contribute 800+ hours of TV Ad Time

Advertising

TV ad volumes declined by 4% in 2024 compared to 2023

TV ad volumes declined by 4% in 2024 compared to 2023

Brand Marketing

Shark Tank India hits roadblock: High costs, low reach

Shark Tank India hits roadblock: High costs, low reach

Television

Prasar Bharati's WAVES vs D2M: Committee of Secretaries meet to discuss D2M tech

Prasar Bharati's WAVES vs D2M: Committee of Secretaries meet to discuss D2M tech

How it Works

Union Budget 2025: M&E sector seeks GST revision on digital services, investment in skill development

Union Budget 2025: M&E sector seeks GST revision on digital services, investment in skill development