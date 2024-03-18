Havas Media India partners with KlugKlug to elevate influencer marketing for brands

Havas Media Network and KlugKlug have entered a strategic partnership. This partnership focuses on influencer marketing solutions, aiming to boost the results of influencer campaigns by 40-60 percent for brands in India and worldwide.

By synergising their collective expertise, the partnership aims to deliver meaningful solutions to clients, not only amplifying brand visibility but also fostering genuine connections between influencers and their audiences. The solutions offered by KlugKlug for Havas Media Network India include empowering the agency with the possibility to build influencer affiliate programmes by using KlugKlug's affiliate features. Additionally, the partnership includes advanced geo-filters that enable Havas to gain access to 400+ tier 2 and 3 cities with regional and vernacular influencers.

Havas Media Network India’s collaboration with KlugKlug ensures that influencers are selected based on a brand’s KPIs, TG Salience and multiple tangible parameters that impact business outcomes. KlugKlug’s further expertise lends robust credibility to influencer marketing via its data-backed media-like approach to market research and cutting-edge insights not only internal to the brand but even for its competition and landscape across 180 plus countries.

“At Havas India, it has been our endeavour to introduce cutting-edge expertise that not only complements our current integrated Village ecosystem but also helps our client partners grow their business meaningfully. While we have already been leveraging influencer marketing as a substantial expertise, this strategic alliance with KlugKlug will enable us to further bolster our offering, making way for a more transparent, tech-driven, and organised ecosystem,” said Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, SEA and North Asia (Japan and South Korea).

“The entire narrative of Havas Media Network India is centered on the Meaningful Media proposition. In a space as dynamic as influencer marketing, the need of the hour are credible personalities and transparent, data-led solutions that offer brands a host of measurable parameters. This exclusive partnership will help us select authentic influencers across 400 plus regional markets who will showcase brands in the most credible manner, helping them achieve maximum customer outreach, creating a meaningful and transparent ecosystem for brands and influencers to collaborate and create content that connects with the audience at multiple levels,” Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, added.