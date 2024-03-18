comScore            

      Brand Marketing

      Havas Media India partners with KlugKlug to elevate influencer marketing for brands

      The solutions offered by KlugKlug for Havas Media Network India include empowering the agency with the possibility to build influencer affiliate programmes by using KlugKlug's affiliate features. Additionally, the partnership includes advanced geo-filters that enable Havas to gain access to 400+ tier 2 and 3 cities with regional and vernacular influencers.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 18, 2024 9:48 AM
      Havas Media India partners with KlugKlug to elevate influencer marketing for brands
      India is the second-fastest-growing market in influencer marketing, which spent $30 billion in 2023.(Representative Image: Laura Chouette via Unsplash)

      Havas Media Network and KlugKlug have entered a strategic partnership. This partnership focuses on influencer marketing solutions, aiming to boost the results of influencer campaigns by 40-60 percent for brands in India and worldwide.

      By synergising their collective expertise, the partnership aims to deliver meaningful solutions to clients, not only amplifying brand visibility but also fostering genuine connections between influencers and their audiences. The solutions offered by KlugKlug for Havas Media Network India include empowering the agency with the possibility to build influencer affiliate programmes by using KlugKlug's affiliate features. Additionally, the partnership includes advanced geo-filters that enable Havas to gain access to 400+ tier 2 and 3 cities with regional and vernacular influencers.

      Havas Media Network India’s collaboration with KlugKlug ensures that influencers are selected based on a brand’s KPIs, TG Salience and multiple tangible parameters that impact business outcomes. KlugKlug’s further expertise lends robust credibility to influencer marketing via its data-backed media-like approach to market research and cutting-edge insights not only internal to the brand but even for its competition and landscape across 180 plus countries.

      “At Havas India, it has been our endeavour to introduce cutting-edge expertise that not only complements our current integrated Village ecosystem but also helps our client partners grow their business meaningfully. While we have already been leveraging influencer marketing as a substantial expertise, this strategic alliance with KlugKlug will enable us to further bolster our offering, making way for a more transparent, tech-driven, and organised ecosystem,” said Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, SEA and North Asia (Japan and South Korea).

      “The entire narrative of Havas Media Network India is centered on the Meaningful Media proposition. In a space as dynamic as influencer marketing, the need of the hour are credible personalities and transparent, data-led solutions that offer brands a host of measurable parameters. This exclusive partnership will help us select authentic influencers across 400 plus regional markets who will showcase brands in the most credible manner, helping them achieve maximum customer outreach, creating a meaningful and transparent ecosystem for brands and influencers to collaborate and create content that connects with the audience at multiple levels,” Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, added.

      "Having successfully validated our technology across India and globally, this is a massive stepping-stone in our efforts to bring true value to the accelerating influencer marketing landscape. With Havas Media Network India’s guidance on continuous improvements, we should be unveiling some Made-In-Bharat global-first innovations in the very near future,” said KlugKlug Co-Founder and CEO, Kalyan Kumar.


      Tags
      First Published on Mar 18, 2024 9:48 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      Indian sports industry crosses Rs 15,000 crore mark: GroupM report

      Indian sports industry crosses Rs 15,000 crore mark: GroupM report

      Brand Marketing

      Digital takes away uncertainty of TV viewership, says Mayank Pravinchandra Shah, Parle Products

      Digital takes away uncertainty of TV viewership, says Mayank Pravinchandra Shah, Parle Products

      How it Works

      Over Rs. 100 crore spent on political ads on Google, BJP leads the advertising chart

      Over Rs. 100 crore spent on political ads on Google, BJP leads the advertising chart

      Quantum Brief

      Microsoft and NVIDIA announce major integrations to accelerate gen AI for enterprises everywhere

      Microsoft and NVIDIA announce major integrations to accelerate gen AI for enterprises everywhere

      Quantum Brief

      Gulf Oil launches new interactive campaign for CSK; Asks fans to create advertisements ahead of IPL

      Gulf Oil launches new interactive campaign for CSK; Asks fans to create advertisements ahead of IPL

      Brand Marketing

      Tata IPL 2024: Thums Up, Parle, Britannia, among others to feature on JioCinema Brand Spotlight

      Tata IPL 2024: Thums Up, Parle, Britannia, among others to feature on JioCinema Brand Spotlight

      Brand Marketing

      Schneider Electric renews partnerships with Rajasthan Royals

      Schneider Electric renews partnerships with Rajasthan Royals

      Brand Marketing

      Duolingo partners with Lakme Fashion Week; owl mascot Duo debuts as a creator at the event

      Duolingo partners with Lakme Fashion Week; owl mascot Duo debuts as a creator at the event