Hiring sees 9% YoY rise in Dec 2024; AI/ML, Healthcare, FMCG drive growth: Naukri

India's white-collar witnessed a robust hiring trend in December 2024, according to data from InfoEdge's Naukri JobSpeak Index.
The hiring activity in December 2024 saw a 9 percent Year-on-Year growth, driven by industries like AI-ML (36 percent), Oil & Gas (13 percent), FMCG (12 percent), and Healthcare (12 percent), respectively.
Naukri's Chief Business Officer, Dr Pawan Goyal said, "India's job market is entering 2025 with vigor, driven by AI/ML growth and creative sectors. Traditional sectors like FMCG are embracing this evolution, combining fresh talent with strategic expertise".
The advertising/PR/events industry witnessed a 4 percent YoY decline in hiring in December 2024. Besides, the Media & Entertainment industry also saw a 6 percent drop in job activities.
'Freshers hiring spot'
According to Naukri's report, "Creative, lifestyle and retail sectors like Design, Beauty and Wellness and Consumer Durables" emerged as freshers hiring hotspots with recruitment index at 39 percent, 26 percent, and 19 percent, respectively.
Additionally, the FMCG sector achieved an 18 percent growth in fresher hiring in December 2024, marking the highest monthly increase for the sector in fresher recruitment throughout the year.
A six percent rise was witnessed in job opportunities for professionals with experience of 0-3 years compared to December 2023.
Hiring professionals with 16-plus years of experience also saw an increase of 23 percent in December 2024.
'Hiring in Tier-2 cities'
Coimbatore emerged as a standout with fresher hiring growing by 14 percent, fueled by a surge in MNCs hiring at 52 percent.
Besides, Chennai (35 percent) and Bengaluru (21 percent) sustained their hiring activity. Hyderabad also posted 15 percent growth in freshers hiring across sectors like IT, Consumer Durables, and Real Estate.