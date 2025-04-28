            
India blocks 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for spreading misinformation after Pahalgam attack

The Centre has also expressed its strong disapproval to Jackie Martin, the India Head of BBC, regarding the network’s coverage of the Pahalgam terror attack.

By  Storyboard18Apr 28, 2025 11:41 AM
Centre has banned 16 YouTube channels based in Pakistan for disseminating misinformation.

In a significant move, the Indian government has banned 16 YouTube channels based in Pakistan for disseminating provocative and misleading content related to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. The decision was taken based on the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Among the banned platforms are prominent Pakistani news outlets including Geo News, Dawn, ARY News, Samaa TV, and Bol News. Additionally, individual journalists, including Muneeb Farooq, Umar Cheema, Asma Shirazi, and Irshad Bhatti, along with various other channels like Uzair Cricket and The Pakistan Reference, have also been blocked.

The Centre has reportedly also expressed its strong disapproval to Jackie Martin, the India Head of BBC, regarding the network’s coverage of the Pahalgam terror attack. The government has also sent a letter to the BBC, criticizing their use of the term ‘militants’ instead of ‘terrorists.’

On April 26, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also issued an advisory asking all media channels to refrain from live coverage of defence operations, and the movement of security forces.

The Ministry said, “In the interest of national security, all media platforms, news agencies, and social media users are advised to exercise utmost responsibility and adhere strictly to existing laws and regulations while reporting on matters concerning defence and other security-related operations."


