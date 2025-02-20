India's app block order on Google Play Store: 119 targeted, 15 down, developers in the dark

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has ordered the blocking of 119 apps, primarily video and voice chat platforms, linked to developers in China and Hong Kong. However, as of February 20th, only 15 of these apps have actually been blocked in India, according to Moneycontrol. The remaining apps, along with a smaller number originating from Singapore, the US, the UK, and Australia, remain available for download.

The blocking order was issued under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, which empowers the Indian government to restrict online content access in the interest of national security, sovereignty, or public order. Past actions under this section have frequently targeted Chinese apps, especially following periods of geopolitical tension between the two countries. Moneycontrol reports that three affected app developers, notified of the action by Google, have expressed their willingness to cooperate with the Indian government to find a resolution.

Information regarding MeitY's blocking orders came to light through a recent disclosure by Google on the Lumen Database, a platform that tracks content removal requests. This disclosure, initially published on February 18th, has since been deleted from Lumen.

Google's disclosure did not explain why the ban on the remaining apps has not yet been fully implemented. When contacted for comment, a government official declined to provide details, citing the confidentiality of orders issued under Section 69A.

Moneycontrol has contacted 101 of the affected app developers, as well as the IT Ministry and Google, for comment and will update the article as responses are received. Many of the developers who responded expressed concern to Moneycontrol about the lack of clarity from authorities regarding the reasons for the app block. For example, a spokesperson for ChillChat, a Singapore-based app with over 1 million downloads and a 4.1 rating on the Google Play Store, confirmed that Google had notified them of the app's potential blocking.

A spokesperson for Mangostar Team, the developer of ChillChat, emphasized the potential impact of a blocking order, stating, "A blocking order would significantly affect both us as developers and our users in India. Our platform, offering video chat and gaming, is integral to many users' daily interactions. Service disruption would negatively impact those who rely on the app for communication and entertainment, potentially damaging the trust we've worked hard to build in the Indian market." The spokesperson added, "We are seeking clarification from MeitY regarding their specific concerns and are committed to promptly addressing any compliance issues. We are working closely with our legal team and other stakeholders to ensure compliance with all regulations while maintaining service for our users."

Blom, the developer of the China-based app ChangApp, also received a blocking order. In an emailed response originally written in Chinese, Blom stated that Google has provided no guidance regarding the order. Blom expressed concern about the potential business impact, saying, "This change could significantly affect our business, hindering new user growth and seriously impacting the experience of our existing users. Long-term, this could cause incalculable damage to our team and our years of work." Blom added, "We are currently seeking solutions and hope to receive support and assistance in finding appropriate responses as quickly as possible."

A spokesperson for HoneyCam, operated by Australia-based Shellin PTY Ltd, told Moneycontrol that they are "committed to comply" with Indian regulations, including the IT Act 2000. "India is an important market for HoneyCam, and we value our user base there," the spokesperson said. "We recognize the potential and opportunities in the Indian market and the importance of complying with local laws and regulations. We are therefore willing to cooperate with the Indian government on any audits to ensure our app meets compliance requirements." The company added that it has content review mechanisms in place, including automated filtering, manual review, and oversight to ensure content complies with relevant laws.