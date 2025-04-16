            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • indias-digital-commerce-growth-to-witness-320-340-bn-surge-fueled-by-ondc-mckinsey-62432

India's digital commerce growth to witness $320-340 bn surge, fueled by ONDC: McKinsey

Digital commerce in fashion and lifestyle is projected to climb from $11-$13 billion in 2022 to $80-82 billion in 2030.

By  Storyboard18Apr 16, 2025 11:44 AM
India's digital commerce growth to witness $320-340 bn surge, fueled by ONDC: McKinsey
Between 2021 and 2023, 984 internal firms registered to operate in India

The value of digital commerce is likely to see a surge of $320-$340 billion by 2030, driven by government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a McKinsey & Company study revealed.

According to the report, digital commerce in fashion and lifestyle is projected to climb from $11-$13 billion in 2022 to $80-82 billion in 2030. The grocery sector is expected to grow from $4-5 billion in 2022 to $50-55 billion in 2030.

The electronics and durables category may see a threefold rise from $24-26 billion in 20222 to $70-72 billion in 2030.

Notably, fashion & lifestyle, electronics & durables, and grocery segments account for 62% of total digital commerce in 2030.

McKinsey projected that digital commerce of the entertainment sector, including gaming, filming, and television, will grow six times, hitting $17-19 billion.

According to the study, India has drawn interest as a business hub across the globe.

Between 2021 and 2023, 984 internal firms registered to operate in India, up from 320 between 2019 and 2021. Currently, India has 1,5000 global capability centres, with 250 added in the past 3-5 years. Further, it stated that the average spending power of Indians has gone up from $271 in 2012 to $705 in 2023. However, despite the increase in spending, 95% of the customers have less than $2,000 in financial assets.


Tags
First Published on Apr 16, 2025 11:43 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Omnicom's John Wren downplays client loss concerns amid IPG deal, tariff uncertainty

Omnicom's John Wren downplays client loss concerns amid IPG deal, tariff uncertainty

How it Works

Honasa Consumer takes HUL to Delhi HC, seeks removal of Lakmé sunscreen Ad

Honasa Consumer takes HUL to Delhi HC, seeks removal of Lakmé sunscreen Ad

How it Works

Digital-First travel: 48% of Indians book entire trips via smartphones, reveals American Express Report

Digital-First travel: 48% of Indians book entire trips via smartphones, reveals American Express Report

How it Works

Golf set, luxury flat, personal travel: Anmol Singh Jaggi’s lavish life on Gensol’s dime

Golf set, luxury flat, personal travel: Anmol Singh Jaggi’s lavish life on Gensol’s dime

How it Works

Behind the Speed: Ad fraud in quick commerce could cost brands up to Rs 1000 crore

Behind the Speed: Ad fraud in quick commerce could cost brands up to Rs 1000 crore

How it Works

Parliamentary Panel seeks CCI response on safeguarding small retailers amid quick commerce dominance

Parliamentary Panel seeks CCI response on safeguarding small retailers amid quick commerce dominance

Brand Makers

From Talent Factories to Open Markets: Why FMCG giants are looking outside for CXO hires

From Talent Factories to Open Markets: Why FMCG giants are looking outside for CXO hires