Ishq FM sale collapses as TV Today Network terminates deal with CCAMPL

ADVERTISEMENT
TV Today Network Limited, part of the India Today Group, has terminated its agreements with Creative Channel Advertising and Marketing Private Limited (CCAMPL) after the latter expressed its inability to continue with the arrangements.
In a regulatory filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broadcaster said CCAMPL, through an email dated September 9, 2025, formally withdrew from two crucial agreements. These included a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and its addendum for the proposed sale of TV Today’s FM radio broadcasting business, as well as an Advertising Sales Agreement for airtime sales.
“As a result, the aforesaid agreements stand terminated,” the company said in its filing, adding that investors had already been updated on the matter through earlier disclosures on February 11, February 25, and March 26, 2025.
The broadcaster earlier had also confirmed progress on restructuring its FM operations. On April 8, 2025, TV Today had filed an application with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) seeking approval to transfer its FM radio broadcasting operations—comprising three stations in Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata under the 104.8 FM frequency—to Vibgyor Broadcasting Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
The MIB, through a letter dated August 20, 2025, approved the proposal, paving the way for Vibgyor to take over the radio business.
TV Today’s Special Committee of Directors, in a meeting on February 25, 2025, had approved signing an MoU with CCAMPL for the sale of its radio operations under the Ishq FM brand. The deal covered three stations in Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata and was valued at ₹20 crore, excluding taxes. The payment structure was designed in two tranches—₹10 crore at the time of signing and the balance ₹10 crore upon completion of the transaction, subject to regulatory clearances.
Alongside the sale agreement, TV Today also entered into an Advertising Sales Agreement with CCAMPL, under which Creative Channel was to act as a sales agent for marketing airtime and would earn a professional fee for its services.
The transaction was initially expected to be completed by January 31, 2026. However, CCAMPL’s decision to withdraw from the agreements effectively nullifies these plans.
TV Today Network’s move to exit the radio business stems from a Board resolution passed on January 9, 2025. The decision was driven by mounting challenges in the FM broadcasting sector. Following expressions of interest from potential buyers, the company secured approval for the sale on February 11, 2025.