Mumbai rains 2025: Govt offices closed, BMC urges work-from-home for private firms

By  Storyboard18Aug 19, 2025 12:09 PM
Image credits: Unsplash

Mumbai came to a standstill on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, after relentless rainfall forced the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to order the closure of all government and semi-government offices, barring essential services.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Red Alert for Mumbai city and suburbs, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall through the day.

The city has been witnessing continuous downpour since early morning, leading to severe waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and risks of flooding.

The BMC, acting in its capacity as the District Disaster Management Authority, announced that government, semi-government, and civic offices will remain shut for the day.

Meanwhile, private offices, institutions, and establishments have been strongly advised to direct employees to work from home and avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary.

Essential services including hospitals, police, fire, and utilities will continue operations. Citizens have been urged to stay indoors and exercise caution, as more rain is expected over the next few hours.


First Published on Aug 19, 2025 12:09 PM

