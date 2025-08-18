Mumbai rains trigger flight delays: IndiGo, Akasa Air issue travel advisories

ADVERTISEMENT
Mumbai's relentless downpour has thrown travel plans into disarray, with IndiGo and Akasa Air issuing separate advisories to passengers, urging them to check flight status and allow extra time to reach the airport.
The advisories come amid severe waterlogging, traffic snarls, and a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for several parts of the city.
IndiGo cautioned travellers about waterlogging on key airport routes, which could result in delays.
"If you are travelling to the airport, we encourage you to plan ahead and check your flight status on our app and website before stepping out," the airline posted on its official X handle. IndiGo also assured that its teams are working to support customers affected by weather disruptions.
Travel Advisory— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 18, 2025
⛈ #Mumbai is still under a blanket of rain, and the roads are moving at a gentler pace than usual.
Waterlogging has been reported in parts of the city, especially on key airport routes.
If you are travelling to the airport, we encourage you to plan ahead and…
Akasa Air echoed similar concerns, advising travellers to plan for additional travel time. "Certain parts of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, and Pune might experience slow traffic and congestion on airport routes. To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to reach the airport well in time for your flight. Please check your flight status," Akasa said in its advisory.
#TravelUpdate: Due to heavy rainfall in certain parts of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, and Pune, we anticipate slow moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport.— Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) August 18, 2025
To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to reach the…
Mumbai has been battered by heavy rainfall for the past few days, leading to waterlogging at several locations including Gandhi Market, Kings Circle, SCLR Bridge, and Malad Subway.
Air travel was significantly affected, with 15 go-arounds and two diversions recorded on Saturday, as per media reports.
Airlines including IndiGo, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet issued advisories as passengers faced delays and disruptions.
The IMD has warned that heavy rainfall activity will continue across Maharashtra till August 21. Along with Mumbai, neighbouring districts of Thane, Raigad, and Palghar are also under rain alert. On Saturday, some parts of Mumbai recorded over 200 mm of rainfall, prompting the red alert for extremely heavy showers.