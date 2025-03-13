Jio-SpaceX Starlink agreement: Key details and what to expect

Jio Platforms Limited announced on March 12 that it has signed an agreement with SpaceX to explore the provision of Starlink's broadband internet services in India. The agreement is subject to SpaceX obtaining the necessary authorizations to offer Starlink services in the country, Jio Platforms stated.

According to the statement, the partnership aims to assess how Starlink can enhance Jio’s service offerings and how Jio can support SpaceX’s direct services for consumers and businesses. The collaboration seeks to utilize Jio’s position as a major mobile operator in terms of data traffic and Starlink’s low Earth orbit satellite network to expand broadband access across India, including remote and rural areas.

Jio stated that the agreement aligns with its goal of expanding reliable internet access to enterprises, small and medium businesses, and communities across India. Starlink is expected to complement JioAirFiber and JioFiber by providing high-speed internet to remote and hard-to-reach areas efficiently and cost-effectively.

Mathew Oommen, Group CEO of Reliance Jio, described the collaboration as a significant step toward broader broadband connectivity. Jio stated that the agreement aligns with its goal of expanding reliable internet access to enterprises, small and medium businesses, and communities across India.

Starlink is expected to complement JioAirFiber and JioFiber by providing high-speed internet to remote and hard-to-reach areas efficiently and cost-effectively.

Mathew Oommen, Group CEO of Reliance Jio, described the collaboration as a significant step toward broader broadband connectivity. Oommen stated that integrating Starlink into Jio’s broadband ecosystem aims to expand reach and improve the reliability and accessibility of high-speed broadband, supporting communities and businesses across India in an increasingly digital era.

About the Starlink Network

According to its official website, Starlink is a satellite constellation in low Earth orbit designed to provide broadband internet for activities such as streaming, online gaming, and video calls.

Starlink is owned and operated globally by SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk. However, its official launch in India is subject to regulatory approval from telecom authorities. Unlike geostationary satellites, Starlink satellites operate in a lower orbit, which allows for faster and more efficient internet connectivity.

Starlink Satellite Internet Requirements

Starlink provides an installation kit based on connectivity needs, which includes a Starlink antenna (dish), a router, a satellite link cable, and an AC cable. Starlink states that a clear view of the sky is necessary for uninterrupted service, as obstructions like trees, poles, or roofs can interfere with the satellite connection.

Jio Platforms' Role