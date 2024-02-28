comScore            

How it Works

Layoffs: Bumble to cut 350 roles

It is expected that the company will incur about $20 million to $25 million in one-time charges through the layoff process.

By  Storyboard18Feb 28, 2024 11:23 AM
Layoffs: Bumble to cut 350 roles
Bumble competes with Match Group, whose target audience are young users. In a post earnings call, Jones highlighted that Bumble would relaunch its eponymous app. The company would also revamp its premium plus offering, stated an ET report. (Image source: Bumble)

On February 27, online dating platform Bumble announced that it would cut about 350 roles.

Layoffs will begin with new chief executive officer Lidiane Jones'. It is expected that the company will incur about $20 million to $25 million in one-time charges through the whole layoff process.

Bumble competes with Match Group, whose target audience are young users. In a post earnings call, Jones highlighted that Bumble would relaunch its eponymous app. The company would also revamp its premium plus offering, stated an ET report.

According to LSEG data, the company expects annual revenue growth between eight percent to 11 percent, compared to an estimate of 13.3 percent growth.

In Q4 that ended December 31, the revenue came down to $273.6 million.


Tags
First Published on Feb 28, 2024 11:23 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Trends to shape business to consumer conversations in 2024

Trends to shape business to consumer conversations in 2024

How it Works

RK Swamy's core is in the space of marketing, which will never change: Shekar Swamy

RK Swamy's core is in the space of marketing, which will never change: Shekar Swamy

How it Works

51 percent retailers prioritizing investment in the retail media space: Criteo

51 percent retailers prioritizing investment in the retail media space: Criteo

How it Works

CTV advertising in India set to witness 47 percent growth; hitting around $395 million by 2027

CTV advertising in India set to witness 47 percent growth; hitting around $395 million by 2027

How it Works

Are Large Language Model and Generative AI a panacea that ails the enterprise?

Are Large Language Model and Generative AI a panacea that ails the enterprise?

How it Works

MMA Global India & Publicis Commerce India launch guide to maximize ROI of D2C eCommerce Investment

MMA Global India & Publicis Commerce India launch guide to maximize ROI of D2C eCommerce Investment

How it Works

Kellogg's Gary Pilnick's ‘cereals for dinner' statement sparks controversy

Kellogg's Gary Pilnick's ‘cereals for dinner' statement sparks controversy
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!