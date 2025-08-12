Madras HC orders trial in Dhoni’s ₹100-crore defamation suit

ADVERTISEMENT
The Madras High Court has ordered the commencement of trial in a ₹100-crore defamation suit filed by former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni against two media channels and a journalist for allegedly linking him to the 2013 IPL betting scandal.
Justice C.V. Karthikeyan has appointed an advocate commissioner to record Dhoni’s evidence. The 44-year-old will not appear in person, with his counsel citing possible public chaos due to his celebrity status.
Dhoni filed the suit in 2014, seeking damages over remarks made during a television debate that he claims were defamatory. The trial has been delayed for nearly a decade as the parties involved sought various reliefs over the years.
Senior counsel P.R. Raman submitted Dhoni’s affidavit requesting the court to begin proceedings to ensure a fair and speedy adjudication. “I shall extend my full co-operation with the Advocate Commissioner and comply with all directions issued by this honourable court regarding the trial and recording of evidence,” Dhoni stated in the affidavit.
The 2013 IPL spot-fixing and betting scandal was one of the league’s most controversial episodes, leading to the arrest of three players and the suspension of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals for two years due to the involvement of top officials.
Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August 2020, continues to play for CSK in the IPL.